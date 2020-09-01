California U.S. Congressional Candidate Eric Early poised to defeat Adam Schiff in Nov

CALIFORNIA U.S. CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE ERIC EARLY ERIC EARLY CALIFORNIA U.S. CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE ERIC EARLY

California U.S. Congressional Candidate ERIC EARLY (R) Calls Out Adam Schiff for his Continual Lying To The Voters In California

I support law enforcement, will do whatever is necessary to fight our rising crime and California’s “Criminal’s Paradise”, I have a plan to deal with homelessness, I support the repeal of AB-5” — CALIFORNIA U.S. CONGRESSIONAL 28TH DISTRICT CANDIDATE ERIC EARLY