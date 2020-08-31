Governor Cuomo Delivers Remarks at Opening Night of US Open

Earlier today, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo delivered brief remarks at the opening night of the 2020 US Open in Queens, New York.

VIDEO of the Governor's remarks is available on YouTube here and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format here.

AUDIO of today's remarks is available here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Hello, I'm Andrew Cuomo and I'm honored to kick off the Opening Night Ceremony for the 2020 U.S. Open.

The last few months have been difficult for all of us. COVID affected every state in the nation and every country across the globe. In New York State we put our head down, we worked together and we flattened the curve. We showed what it means to be New York Tough.

That's why I'm especially proud that despite the all challenges we faced, New York - and my home borough of Queens - is still hosting the 140th U.S. Open this year. The Open is one of the great events that makes New York New York. It's where champions like Arthur Ashe and Billie Jean King and Serena Williams made history.

And while it's happening a bit differently this year, I know these incredible players and the talented staff of the US Tennis Association will put on a historic show worthy of this great grand slam.

You know, there is a New York accent even on tennis. In the language of tennis love means nothing, but in New York love wins every time.

Have a great Open and good luck to all of us.