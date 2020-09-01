Alger Avenue intersection reopens Tuesday in Cody; west side of Beck Avenue intersection to close Tuesday

The west side Alger Avenue/17th Street intersection is scheduled to reopen to traffic Tuesday, Sept. 1, in Cody, but the west side of the Beck Avenue intersection is scheduled to close as improvements continue on the $4.93 million Sheridan Avenue concrete rehabilitation project. Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody said contractor S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette will continue concrete slab replacements, curb and gutter and double gutter repairs, and sidewalk and Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades east of 14th Street on the eastbound lanes of Sheridan Avenue, and proceeding to west of the 16th Street/Sheridan Avenue intersection.

Concrete slab replacement, curb and gutter double gutter repairs, and sidewalk and ADA upgrades are also continuing on the eastbound lanes of 17th Street between Alger Avenue and through Beck Avenue.

"The south intersection of 15th Street and Sheridan Avenue is closed during this time," Frost said. "Traffic is being carried on one lane in each direction on one side of the street while work is being completed on the other half of the street." Frost said the work zone speed limit is 20 mph, and no left-hand turns are allowed through the work zone.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.