Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,524 in the last 365 days.

Alger Avenue intersection reopens Tuesday in Cody; west side of Beck Avenue intersection to close Tuesday

The west side Alger Avenue/17th Street intersection is scheduled to reopen to traffic Tuesday, Sept. 1, in Cody, but the west side of the Beck Avenue intersection is scheduled to close as improvements continue on the $4.93 million Sheridan Avenue concrete rehabilitation project.   Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody said contractor S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette will continue concrete slab replacements, curb and gutter and double gutter repairs, and sidewalk and Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades east of 14th Street on the eastbound lanes of Sheridan Avenue, and proceeding to west of the 16th Street/Sheridan Avenue intersection.

Concrete slab replacement, curb and gutter double gutter repairs, and sidewalk and ADA upgrades are also continuing on the eastbound lanes of 17th Street between Alger Avenue and through Beck Avenue.

"The south intersection of 15th Street and Sheridan Avenue is closed during this time," Frost said. "Traffic is being carried on one lane in each direction on one side of the street while work is being completed on the other half of the street."   Frost said the work zone speed limit is 20 mph, and no left-hand turns are allowed through the work zone. 

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

You just read:

Alger Avenue intersection reopens Tuesday in Cody; west side of Beck Avenue intersection to close Tuesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.