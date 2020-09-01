Main Street Bridge in Lawrence Park, Erie County Reopened

​The bridge that carries Main Street (Route 4032) over Fourmile Creek in Lawrence Park, Erie County is reopened.

The bridge, which is located between Lawrence Parkway/Water Street (Route 4027) and the intersection with Napier Avenue, has been closed since May so extensive rehabilitation work could be done.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

