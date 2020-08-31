Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 5.68 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The elevating incidence rate of hospital-acquired infections across the globe and the growing number of researches on infectious disease diagnosis is driving the demand for the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Diagnostics market is forecast to reach USD 5.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is growing due to the rise in the number of HAIs or hospital-acquired infections, and growth in the incidence of contagious virus-related diseases. The technological advancement and increasing awareness among the public have led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which in turn is augmenting the demand in the industry.

Immediate diagnosis of infectious disease is the present need of the time due to evolving pathogens and increasing occurrence rate of hospital-acquired infections. The government of various nations has been emphasizing on rapid diagnosis of infectious disease as a strategic priority like in the U.S. The global COVID-19 pandemic is another mentionable crucial factor that is boosting the demand for laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents.

However, one of the mentionable challenges for the growth of the market players amidst this epidemic is supply chain management. As an instance, in China, when the pandemic reached the zenith, transportation was brought to a halt that resulted in breaking the supply chain. The main reason for such disruption is not because companies are not manufacturing, but it was because the mobility of commodities from one part of the nation to another was becoming a challenge. Thus, such disruption in the supply chain may hinder the growth of the market.

The Covid-19 Impact

One of the major impacts of COVID-19 on the market has been elevated demand for point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests. The development of these easy-to-use and rapid devices to support testing outside of laboratory settings has been a response of diagnostic test manufacturers to shortage of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity. These test kits are developed based on either on detection, in serum or blood of antibodies caused due to the infection or identification of proteins from the coronavirus in respiratory samples. WHO supports the use of these point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests in research settings.

Urinalysis testing procedure is used to detect as well as manage wide range of disorders, such as kidney diseases, urinary tract infections, and diabetes. It involves checking the concentration, appearance, and content of the urine.

Gastrointestinal infections is among the most commonly encountered infections in primary care. They are not always severe and can often be resolved quickly. They can be of importance in inpatient populations and healthcare settings.

Among applications, disease testing in HAI diagnostic is anticipated to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the advancement in technology in the healthcare sector, many modern diagnostic instruments and techniques have made the process more accurate.

North America would hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to witness several growth opportunities leading to the increase in the level of awareness among consumers owing to the presence of a large number of educational institutes, hospitals, corporate buildings, and also rise in the self-hygiene among people, which will significantly influence the growth of the industry.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Roche AG, bioMérieux, Alere, Inc., Becton Dickenson, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cepheid Inc., Qiagen, and Seegene, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Diagnostics market on the basis of the product, test type, application, infection type, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumables

Instruments and Reagents

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Urinalysis

Molecular Diagnostic

Immunoassay

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Resistance Testing

Disease Testing

Infection Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bloodstream Infections

Gastrointestinal Infections

Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia

Surgical Site Infections

Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

