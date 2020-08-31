OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR – Media Advisory — News Conference – Intent to Veto List

WHAT: News Conference (ZOOM) – Intent to Veto List

WHEN: Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: ZOOM from State Capitol, Office of the Governor, Ceremonial Room

WHO: Governor David Ige

DETAILS: Media questions are taken through ZOOM, on audio only. Please RSVP to [email protected] include your name and news organization. A Zoom link, password and instructions will be sent to the email address from which you RSVP about 30 minutes prior to the news conference. The RSVP closes at 2 p.m. There will be an audio test at 2:15 p.m. for participating reporters.

Pool cameras will be allowed at the State Capitol, though the parking garage remains closed except to authorized entry. Please email [email protected] with the first and last name of pool camera and other photographers by 1:30 p.m.

Entry to the Capitol requires identification, masks, and a pre-entry thermal screening. Physical distancing is also required. One television pool photographer is permitted in the governor’s ceremonial room for the media briefing. All media must sign in upon arrival at the governor’s office (sign-in sheet on round table in reception area).

This news conference will be live streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GovernorDavidIge/

###

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0043 [email protected]

Cindy McMillan Communications Director Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0012 [email protected]