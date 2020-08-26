2020-08-26 17:27:44.723 Webster Groves Couple Wins $209,000 Show Me Cash Prize

2020-08-26 17:27:44.723

Matthew and Erin Worful of Webster Groves have claimed one of two winning tickets sold for the Missouri Lottery’s Aug. 9 Show Me Cash drawing. The Worfuls’ winning ticket is worth $209,000, or half the $418,000 jackpot. The second winning ticket was sold in Kansas City.

Matthew said he and his family were passing through Wright City on their way home from a weekend getaway when they stopped for gas at Phillips 66, 7 E. Service Road North.

After pumping the gas, Matthew went inside to get his daughter some candy.

“I watch the numbers, so I knew the jackpot was $418,000 for Show Me Cash,” he explained. “So I got the candy and grabbed two tickets.”

Later that night, Matthew decided to check the tickets.

“I saw that two people had matched,” he said. “I checked my ticket like any other day. I woke my wife up and I said, ‘Hey, will you look at this? I think we just won.’”

After checking the numbers again with Erin, Matthew said he also called a friend and told him to come over and triple check the ticket to verify what they suspected to be true.

The winning numbers for the Aug. 9 Show Me Cash drawing were 5, 24, 29, 30 and 37.

The Worfuls’ winning ticket was the 30th Show Me Cash ticket in 2020 to match all five numbers drawn, with an average prize won of $155,000.

In FY19, players in Warren County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $3.6 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $390,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $946,000 of Lottery proceeds supported education programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted in Warren County, visit MOLottery.com.