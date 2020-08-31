Social Studies Organizations (State and National) | Nebraska Department of Education

Geographic Educators of Nebraska (GEON)

The mission of the Geographic Educators of Nebraska is to improve the quality and quantity of geographic education in the schools of Nebraska. We seek to accomplish this by expanding geographic content and classes in Nebraska schools, colleges, and universities, supporting educators (including pre-service) in their efforts to infuse geography and geographic content into their classrooms, and teaching: modeling, practicing, and exemplifying dynamic geographic education practices. By doing these things we hope to increase awareness and appreciation of the geographic perspective among both educators and the general public, facilitate the flow of information regarding geographic education and related issues amongst educators and the general public, and advocate for Nebraska educators with regard to geographic issues at the local, state, and national levels

Humanities Nebraska

The mission of Humanities Nebraska is to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. Our vision: Nebraskans possess the knowledge, understanding, and empathy to cultivate a more informed, thoughtful, and just society.

Nebraska Council on Economic Education

Throughout five centers for economic education, the council provides resources for professional development, graduate education, workshops, classroom activities and academic competitions for teachers and students in K-12 and post-secondary institutions. Contact us if you need additional information, would like to sponsor an event or would like to help support the council and our mission.

Nebraska State Bar Foundation

The Nebraska State Bar Foundation is dedicated to serving the citizens of Nebraska and the legal profession through the administration and funding of innovative and creative programs directed toward the improvement of the administration of justice and the fulfillment of the American vision of equal justice for all.

Nebraska State Council for the Social Studies

This association shall be known as the Nebraska State Council for the Social Studies, Inc. The term “social studies” is used to include history, economics, political science, geography, anthropology, sociology, psychology, and all modifications or combinations of subjects whose content and aim is predominantly social and which are organized for the purpose of instruction. The Nebraska State Council for the Social Studies, Inc is designed as the official Nebraska affiliate of the National Council for the Social Studies The Nebraska State Council for the Social Studies, Inc. supersedes and replaces the organization formerly named the Cornhusker Council for the Social Studies.

History Nebraska

The work we do to discover, preserve, and share Nebraska’s history wouldn’t be possible without the support of History Nebraska members. A History Nebraska member takes their passion for history and community farther than most by taking action and directly supporting the world’s largest home for Nebraska history. Last year, the support of our members allowed over 250,000 people to discover Nebraska history firsthand at our historic sites. They gave over 6000 schoolchildren a hands-on history experience they couldn’t get anywhere else. They enabled countless historical discoveries both large and small.

Women’s Foundation of Lincoln and Lancaster County

The Women’s Foundation of Lincoln & Lancaster County is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides resources for educational programs, advocacy, and services that promote equality and social justice for women.

National Organizations

Center for Civic Education

Keep informed about what’s happening in civic education. Get the latest on We the People and other exemplary civic education programs by subscribing to our newsletter and other announcements.

CloseUp Foundation

Close Up programs help students and teachers engage with policy and media experts, advocacy and NGO leaders, and educational institutions to gain insights on history, government, and public policy. Either by collaborating with Close Up on our DC-based programs, creating a specialized program or serving students locally in their communities, our program partners help provide opportunities that help young people better understand and critically think about the important issues facing our democracy.

National Council on Economic Education

The Council for Economic Education’s (CEE’s) mission is to equip K-12 students with the tools and knowledge of personal finance and economics so that they can make better decisions for themselves, their families, and their communities. We carry out our mission by providing resources and training to K-12 educators and have done so for over 70 years. Nearly two-thirds of the teachers we reach in-person are in low to moderate income schools. All resources and programs are developed by educators and delivered by our 188 affiliates across the country in every state. We reach over 50,000 teachers a year through in-person professional development and those teachers, in turn, reach approximately 5 million students throughout the country. EconEdLink, our free online educator gateway for economic and personal finance lessons and resources, attracts more than 700,000 unique visitors per year.

National Council for Geographic Education

NCGE is the only national organization that supports geography teaching at all levels — from kindergarten through university. We are committed to ensuring that all students graduate with the knowledge and perspective to be engaged and responsible global citizens. Our members include U.S. and international teachers, professors, students, businesses, and others who support geography education.

National Council for the Social Studies

NCSS membership allows you to access social studies standards, professional learning, and a digital library of teaching materials including instructional documents and educational guides. Plus, you also receive deep discounts on the latest NCSS publications, webinars, and more! These resources are perfect for social studies educators, administrators, professionals, students, retirees, and institutions. Become a part of 10,000 global social studies members who create impact with NCSS resources to prepare future generations for college, career, and civic life!

National Geographic Society