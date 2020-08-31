Paddle manufacturer receives WEDC grant to internationalize its marketing materials

Branches LLC is receiving an International Market Access Grant (IMAG) from WEDC to assist with market customization activities that will allow the company to better target and serve European and Canadian customers with its products.

The Osceola-based company is the world’s largest manufacturer of quality canoe, kayak and stand-up paddleboard paddles.

The $25,000 grant will help the company translate its point-of-purchase labels into French, Spanish and at least one Scandinavian language.

“IMAGs help Wisconsin companies continue expanding their exports in the best of times, but the grants are particularly important during the challenges of COVID-19 where many companies are facing budgetary challenges,” said Katy Sinnott, WEDC vice president of global trade and investment. “The IMAG can provide that needed cash injection to get an export project off the ground.”

