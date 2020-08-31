Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,511 in the last 365 days.

Paddle manufacturer receives WEDC grant to internationalize its marketing materials

Branches LLC is receiving an International Market Access Grant (IMAG) from WEDC to assist with market customization activities that will allow the company to better target and serve European and Canadian customers with its products.

The Osceola-based company is the world’s largest manufacturer of quality canoe, kayak and stand-up paddleboard paddles.

The $25,000 grant will help the company translate its point-of-purchase labels into French, Spanish and at least one Scandinavian language.

“IMAGs help Wisconsin companies continue expanding their exports in the best of times, but the grants are particularly important during the challenges of COVID-19 where many companies are facing budgetary challenges,” said Katy Sinnott, WEDC vice president of global trade and investment. “The IMAG can provide that needed cash injection to get an export project off the ground.”

Read more about Branches LLC and the grant program.

You just read:

Paddle manufacturer receives WEDC grant to internationalize its marketing materials

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.