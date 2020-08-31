Route 2001 Lincoln Boulevard Remains Closed in Lincoln Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing that Lincoln Boulevard (Route 2001) in Lincoln Borough, Allegheny County, remains closed to traffic due to a rock slide.

A portion of Lincoln Boulevard, located between the Clairton-Glassport Bridge and Coursin Road, remains closed to traffic in both directions due to debris falling from the hillside. The slide occurred on Sunday afternoon.

In the interest of public safety, the department will keep the roadway closed until geotechnical engineers can evaluate the hillside and crews can conduct debris removal work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #