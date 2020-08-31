PennDOT's Scheduled Roadwork for the Week August 28 to September 4, 2020

Dunmore – The following work is scheduled for this week throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Anyone wishing to sign up for PennDOT Travel Advisories in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties can do so by subscribing to PennDOT news at www.penndot.gov/District4 Follow/like PennDOT on Twitter at 511PANortheast and Facebook at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Please note all work depends on weather conditions.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Interstate 80

Short Term

80/81 Interchange Ramp Milling and Paving (Nightly Ramp Closures w/ Detours) The work began on Monday, August 24 and will go for 10-12 nights shifts. - Ramp 151B (1-80 West Junction) 81S to 80W & 260B (Hazleton Junction to I-81) 80W to 81N - Ramp 260A (Hazleton Junction to I-81) 80E to 81S & 151A (I-80 East Junction) 81N to 80E Starting the week of September 8 for 10-12 night shifts - Ramp 151B (1-80 West Junction)81N to 80W & 260A (Hazleton Junction to I-81) 80W to 81S - Ramp 151A (I-80 East Junction) 81S to 80E & 260B 80E to 81N

Long Term

Project ECMS 112285 I-81/I-80 Luzerne/Schuylkill Co. see information under I-81.

Interstate 81

Short Term

I-81 NB Exit 206 (Glenwood/Lenoxville) there will a lane restriction for bridge inspection on Monday August 31 to Thursday, September 3 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The work will take place at mile marker 206.2.

I-81 NB and SB from Exit 206 (Glenwood; Lenoxville) to Exit 230 (Great Bend) starting on Wednesday, September 2 to Wednesday, September 9 from 7:30 AM to 3:00 PM for guiderail repair. No work will take on Friday Sept 4 and Monday, Sept 7.

I-81 SB @ MM 163.3 - Concrete Patching continues, and should be completed by end of August. The work is on I-81 between Exit170 N/S SR 115 and SR 309 to Exit 164 (29 North) in Luzerne County.

I-81 NB @ County Line to MM 144.8 – Asphalt paving continues to throughout July and August , then we will move to ramps at SR 424 and SR 924 for night paving. The work is at mile marker 144.8 from Hazleton To Schuylkill County Line.

In total, we have 3 separate, simultaneous, operations being performed over the distance of 17-18 miles for this one project.

Sunday night Aug. 30, through Wednesday night, Sept. 2, contractor will be continuing various lane closures on SR 81 SB, between MP 166.1 and 164.3, and SR 81 NB between MP 164.1 and 165.7. Work will be done between 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

This is all bridge deck repair. The work is on I-81 between Exit170 N/S SR 115 and SR 309 to Exit 164 (29 North) in Luzerne County. There will be no work on Thursday, September 3 due to restrictions. Contractors will be back starting Tuesday night, Sept. 8, through Thursday night, Sept. 10.

Long Term

Exit 184 (Moosic Street) will be closed through September. An emergency exit ramp will be in place for emergency vehicles only to exit 81SB onto Moosic Street. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during construction. Work is scheduled to take place during the day between the hours of 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. This is a weather sensitive operation and the date can change due to the forecasted weather. The work consists of deck repairs and overlay.

This project consists of milling and resurfacing of an existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps and concrete bridge repairs. Other work includes guiderail, impact attenuating devices, temporary traffic control (day and night work), full depth shoulders to shift traffic at bridge work, temporary concrete barrier, excavation, delineators, signing, pavement markings, removal of portion of bridge, concrete bridge deck repair and miscellaneous construction.

SR 81 SB mm 194 to 191. Bridge construction. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM Monday thru Friday. Work scheduled to begin 5/04/20 and will continue thru 11/15/20. New traffic pattern effective 6/30/20 (Split lanes through work area) .

Concrete Patching and Grinding Project

The ramp at Drinker Street S.B is now open. Also all lane closures are now cleared. Work will continue on the project till fall of 2020 with temporary lanes closures with both day and night work

I-81 and 1-84 Pavement Failure Project: Started back up on Monday, April 13, 2020 and will continue throughout the summer. Work will begin on I-81 North and South from Exit 185 (Central Scranton Expressway) to Exit 186 (Drinker St) from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Lane closures will be temporary. Work will also begin on I-84 East and West from I-81 to Exit 2 (Elmhurst). The project should be completed by the fall of 2020.

The project consists of concrete slab replacement and concrete pavement preservation activities in various locations on I 81 NB/SB from Exit 185 (Central Scranton Expressway) to Exit 186 (E Drinker Street) & on I 84 E/W from I 81 to Exit 2 (Elmhurst, PA 435) in the City of Scranton and Dunmore Borough, Lackawanna County. Concrete slab replacement includes the removal of existing concrete slabs, installation of subbase, new pavement joints, pavement patching joints, and new precast concrete slabs, regular concrete or accelerated concrete, based on location. Pavement preservation activities include dowel bar retrofits, sealing of the longitudinal and transverse joints, and diamond grinding of the new concrete pavement for a smoother ride. All work is confined to the existing highway . The project began in 2019 and will be completed by the end of 2020 construction season.

I-81 SB Exit 194 (Clarks Summit) to 191 (East 6 Business Dickson City) bridge construction. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM Monday thru Friday. Work scheduled began on 5/04/20 and will continue thru 11/15/20. Expect alternate traffic patterns throughout construction.

Project ECMS 112285 I-81/I-80 Luzerne/Schuylkill Co. Line and heading Southbound, towards SR 93 milling and paving will start on June 8, 2020. This will be day lane restriction, from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Southbound, for approximately 7 to 8 weeks. Once this work is complete we will then turn Northbound for another 7 to 8 weeks. This project also contains ramp paving and concrete patching which will require detours around the 81/80 interchange.

The I-81 Drinker St. Exit Signal Project in Lackawanna County started on Monday May 18. Motorist can expected single lane closures on SR 2020, Drinker St. in Dunmore between the I-81 off-ramp and Meade St. between the hours of 7 am to 5 pm.

I-81 Bridge project: 4 bridges remaining that are all being worked on at the same time. 3 of the bridges will be worked on in 3 phases leaving I-81 open to 2 lanes in each direction during construction. The project are in the first phase of 3 on all 3 bridges. The bridges are located from Exit 185 (Central Scranton Expressway to the Lackawanna County line in Moosic.) Paving work will take place at night. Date to be announced.

Interstate 84

Short Term

I-84 Twin Bridge Project

I-84 Eastbound Temporary Lane Closure Cue Protection. The work will take place from approx. 8:00 PM to 4:30 AM. The work consist of temporary bridge deck repairs, bridge deck seals replacement and bridge structural steel repairs. The work will at mile marker 1.7 to 2.4. Construction Update: 1.) Construction of South Staging Yard. 2.) Installation of Storm Sewer Pipe and Drainage Structures. 3.) Construction of Drainage Basins / Swales. 4.) Install Pier #1 Temporary Shoring. 5.) Install Temporary Stream Causeway. 6.) Temporary Type 2 Deck Repairs on the Existing West Bound Structures. This work to be performed with a Lane Closure, Sunday thru Thursday Nights (approx. 8:00 PM to 4:30 AM), weather permitting.

Long Term

Twin Bridge Replacement: ECMS 69181 The I-84 over Lackawanna Rail Road/Roaring Brook and SR 435 Section 282 project includes the replacement of three bridge structures and associated roadway work on I-84 and State Route (SR) 435. Two of the bridges to be replaced are mainline bridges carrying I-84 SB & NB and the third bridge I-84 NB Bridge over SR 435 will be replaced with a flyover structure spanning both directions of I-84 to create a right-hand exit to SR 435 SB. Additional work will include rehabilitation of the abandoned Erie and Wyoming Valley (E&WV) Railroad Bridge to facilitate construction access. Additional work will include roadway reconstruction and construction of retaining walls to accommodate the Route 435 grade adjustments. Physical work to be completed by 4/24/2026.

ECMS 76861; Interstate 84 East and Westbound construction. The project consists of the reconstruction of Interstate 84 in Greene, Palmyra and Sterling Townships in Pike and Wayne Counties. The overall project length is approximately 8 miles. The project resumed on May 25, 2020. Interstate 84 will be under a long term restriction from mile marker 17 to 26 Eastbound and Westbound. Westbound traffic will cross over in a single lane pattern onto the Eastbound lanes. Traffic will be single lane from mile marker 18.5 to 22.0. Physical work to be completed by 06/30/2023.

ECMS 91540 and 93807 I-84 milling and paving only started on August 3, 2020 to September 24, 2020. Bridge work from August 3, 2020 to November 24, 2020. The section from just outside Dunmore to Roaring Brook will be short term night time 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM approximately 4.0 miles EB/WB. The section from Mount Cobb to Sterling will be long term daytime 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM approximately 4.0 miles EB/WB.

Interstate 380

Short Term

Long Term

Lackawanna County

Work to begin on the North Scranton Expressway with single lane closure, Lackawanna County

Work on the North Scranton Express will Monday night through Thursday night. They will start on the SR11 South bound structures Monday and move to SR11 North structures Wednesday. Proposed work is deck repairs and joint sealing. The work should last till mid September.

The work will be on bridges over Main Ave, Court St, Theodore St and Oak St. Completion of the work on the decks is expected in September 2020. The bridge structure coming down from the Viewmont Mall over SR11 will not be starting until March 2021.

This Bridge Preservation project consists of the repairs of Seven (7) bridges in Lackawanna county and Three (3) bridges in Luzerne county. Work includes (but is not limited to) joint sealing, excavation, asphalt paving, pavement markings, rock protection & structure backfill, drainage installation, bridge railing & guiderail repairs, concrete deck repairs, bridge superstructure jacking, concrete curbing, beam seat repairs, beam repairs, fabricated structural steel, wall repairs, partial bridge removal, concrete bridge repairs. Additional work includes Unforeseen Bridge Repairs, temporary traffic control and other miscellaneous work.

Short Term

SR 1014-Hill Street-Jessup-single Lane-Pipe replacement-Monday,August31,2020-Friday , September 04 , 2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 1023-Washington AVE.-Jermyn/Mayfield-single lane-Manual Patching-Monday, August 31,2020-Friday, September 04, 2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 4002-Farnham-Benton TWP.-single lane-Manual Patching/Ditching-Monday, August 31, 2020-Friday , September 04 , 2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 6006-Business Rt. 6-Jermyn/Mayfield-single lane-Manual Patching-Monday, August 31, 2020-Friday September 04, 2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Long Term

Scranton, PA: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in coordination with the City of Scranton, has started preliminary design for the Scranton Local Bridges Project, which includes the replacement of the following four bridges: Elm Street, North Main Avenue, Parker Street, and West Lackawanna Avenue. PennDOT has launched a website for the Scranton Local Bridges Project, which allows the public to track the progress of each bridge replacement. The website can be viewed by visiting PennDOT’s District 4 website and clicking on “Construction Projects and Roadwork.”

Main St Corridor PHIIIA Traffic Signal , Scranton and Dickson City, PA EMCS # 105173

The proposed project consists of bituminous pavement resurfacing and signal improvements along the Route K-0107 (Main Ave and Main Street) corridor in Lackawanna County, Borough of Dickson City. The purpose of the project is to maintain the existing roadway for motorists, improve turning movements at the intersections with S.R. 2006 (Boulevard Avenue), Eagle Lane and S.R. 1037 (Dundaff Street), upgrade existing traffic signal facilities at the existing intersections along Route K-0107 with I-81 Ramps Q-R, with the private driveways at Johnson College/Schiff’s Market, with I-81 Ramps M-N/Viewmont Drive, and with S.R. 0347 (West Lackawanna Avenue), as well as to provide ADA compliant handicap accessible curb ramps within the limits of pavement resurfacing for safe crossing by pedestrians. Other work includes: excavation, drainage, cement concrete curb & sidewalks, temporary traffic control, pavement markings, signs, traffic signals, fencing and other miscellaneous construction work. Kriger Construction, Inc. of Scranton, PA is the general contractor on the $3.37 million project, which is expected to be complete in November 2021.

During construction, motorists may experience daytime and nighttime lane restrictions and are advised to expect delays and use caution traveling through the area. Updates will be provided to the public in advance of any traffic pattern changes, and all schedules are weather dependent.

Kriger is scheduling work for ECMS 105173 for 25 MM base repairs Currently base repair work scheduled at Boulevard and Main intersection must be done at night (7:00 PM -5:00 AM). The 2 Intersection with 25 MM base repair is limited to off-peak hours during daytime (6:00 AM to 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM -6:00 PM no work allowed). Additionally, all milling for base repair is noted to be done 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

SR 4017, Gravel Pond Rd is closed between the intersection of SR 307 (PA-307)-Winola Rd in Newton Township, Lackawanna County to the intersection of SR 0006(US-006)-in Glenburn Township, Lackawanna County for emergency bridge repair. A detour will be in place.

Luzerne County

Short Term SR 309-cross valley-plains township-single lane-Sweeping-8/17/2020-8/21/2020-6:30-2:00

SR 29 North and South from 118 to 415-Single lane-Shoulder Cutting-8/17/2020-8/19/2020-7:00-3:00

SR 118--From 29 east to 415-Single lane-Shoulder Cutting-8/19/2020-8/21/2020-7:00-3:00

SR 2011-Ridgewood road-plains township-single lane-Ditching-8/17/2020-8/19/2020-6:00-2:00

Long Term

Route 11: Paving project for Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue) from the Midway Shopping Center to the Edwardsville/Gateway Shopping Center approx. 9 miles, should be starting by the end of August and will continue to the first week in November. Work will take place from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily.

SR 1036 Carverton Road in Trucksville/Luzerne County Project will be restarting Monday May 18th. Minor Work Area MPT during work hours only 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM weather pending. The proposed project consists of replacing a 24” pipe and the two inlets with the same size pipe and inlets. Also, this project will replace the adjacent concrete curbing and sidewalk. Other work includes bituminous full depth roadway/ shoulder improvements, drainage, bituminous overlay, landscaping, temporary traffic control, excavation, E & S control measures, signing, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction all contained within an overall project. This project should be completed by Oct 2, 2020.

SR 4015 @ 4013 Fairmount Township/Luzerne County Project will be restarting on Tuesday May 19 with Single Lane Closure with flag persons MPT in place during work hours only 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM weather pending.

SR 93 Bridge Project: Knorr Road (T-344) is temporarily closed in Sugarloaf, Township at the intersection of SR 93 as part of the SR 0093 bridge replacement project. There is a detour on Knorr Rd. detoured The detour signage directs Knorr Rd. traffic to use T-423, Brown’s Grove Rd., to T-421, St. John’s Rd., to the intersection of SR 93 1 mile north of the Knorr Rd. & SR 93 intersection. Project completion date is scheduled for December 2020.

Bridge Preservation Work

Work began on Monday, April 13 and will continue throughout the summer as short term closures on the SR 115 NB and SB bridges over I-81 in Plains Township from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The SR 81 Bridge rehabilitation project: widening shoulders for repairing the SR 115 bridge decks over SR 81 in Luzerne County. This work is being done to shift traffic before and after the bridges so repair work can be performed on the bridges. Long term lane shifts are expect to last thru the summer with no lane restrictions.

This project consists of bridge maintenance repairs that but not limited to: Repair deteriorated concrete at substructure, repair prestressed beam ends, repair concrete bridge deck, perform bridge cleaning, perform diamond grinding of bridge deck, replace deck joints, perform joint cleaning and sealing, seal joints in concrete barriers, apply protective coating to reinforced concrete surfaces, apply new pavement markings, excavation, full depth shoulder widening/ reconstruction, temporary traffic control, temporary concrete barrier, plain cement concrete curbing, removal of portion of bridge, painting existing steel, guiderail, E & S Control measures and other miscellaneous construction work.

Long Term The SR 309 Off-Ramp from SR 309 Southbound to River Street (SR 2004) Exit 3 (Plains/Wilkes-Barre) on the North Cross Valley will be closed until the fall of 2020. During this time, the bridge deck and parapets will be removed and replaced. Bridge beams and girders will be abrasive blasted, primed painted. The posted detour will lead motorists to Exit 2 (Wilkes-Barre/Center City), to Wilkes-Barre Boulevard North, where temporary traffic signals have been installed, to SR 309 North and back to River Street. A special provision was made for emergency vehicles that will allow them to exit SR 309 SB at a newly constructed off-ramp that leads to River Street. Emergency responders will be going against the normal flow of traffic, but behind concrete barriers. The contract completion date is July, 2021. Contractor may have to push milling and paving till the spring of 2021. Updated: Project is ahead of schedule. Completion date listed in the contract is July 17, 2021. Contractor is working to open the Ramp A-A off ramp from SR 309 SB to River Street on September 18, 2020. Paving of Ramps C-C & D-D is scheduled for late September to early October 2020. The bearing replacement work on Ramp A-A pier 6 span 6 will be completed after the Ramp A-A is opened. All work should be completed by November 20, 2020. Paving of River Street, the on & off ramps, and a short section of Maffett Street has not started. SR 2010 Bridge replacement: This is a Design-Build Project that includes the replacement of the existing two span bridge (continuous steel welded plate girder with composite deck) superstructure over SR 0029. Other work includes roadway approach work, guide rail replacement, temporary traffic control, temporary traffic signals, temporary concrete barrier, removal of portion of existing bridge, utility relocation, structure concrete work and other miscellaneous construction. Pike County

Short Term:

Various Locations County wide--Slow moving operation-Herbicide Application-8/24/2020-8/28/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 191--Green Township-Lane Restriction -Crack Seal-8/31/2020-8/31/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 434—Blooming Grove Township-Lane Restriction -Channel Cleaning -9/3/2020-8/27/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 507--Green Township-Lane Restriction -Crack Seal-9/1/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 590--Lackawaxen Township-Lane Restriction -Sign Installation-8/31/2020-9/2/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 1002-Greely Lake Rd-Lackawaxen Township--Sign Installation-9/3/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 1011-Pond Eddy Road -Shohola Township-Lane Restriction -Pipe Replacement-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 3002-Romerville Rd-Green Township--Sign Installation-9/3/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM Long Term Milford to Matamoras betterment, SR. 6. The project restarted on 5/4/20. There is a long term traffic pattern in place for the remainder of this construction season. Traffic will not be restricted. The week of May 11 work will begin on main line widening, driveway adjustments and pavement base drain. SR. 1013, Cummins Hill Road slide repair. There will be a temporary signal in place during repairs. The work began on May 20, 2020 and will continue throughout the summer.

SR 1017 (Delaware Drive) Westfall Township, Pike County will be down to one lane for slide repair. The work will begin on Wednesday, July 8 to October 1, 2020.

SR 1018-Wilson Hill RD -Delaware Township -closed -Slide work will continue through 11/20/2020.

SR 2002-Wilson Hill RD -Delaware Township -Shoulders closed-Slide --11/20/2020-

Susquehanna County

Short Term Various-Great Bend/ Lenox-Mowing-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 11-Hallstead-bridge work-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 29-Bridgewater-Patching-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7am-3pm

SR 106-Lenox-Bridge Work-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7am-3pm

SR 106-Lenox-shoulder cutting-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 106-Lenox-shoulder cutting-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 1004-Thompson-Patching-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 1005-Harmony TWP-Patching-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 1009-Harmony TWP-Patching-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 1033-Hallstead-Bridge Work-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7am-3pm

SR 2014-Clifford-shoulder cutting-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 2014-Clifford-shoulder cutting-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 3001-Auburn-Pipe Trench Patching-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7am-3pm

SR 4007-Bridgewater-Pipe Repairs-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7am-3pm

Long Term

SR 11 (Main Street) New Milford Borough. Bridge replacement. New traffic patterns. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Work began on Monday 05/04/2020 and continue through 10/30/2020. Expect minor delays.

SR 92 in Susquehanna County, between SR 2039 (Glenwood Road) and SR 374 will be down to one lane in the north /south direction for bridge construction. Traffic signals will be utilized for traffic control throughout the entire project. This project is scheduled to be completed by the end of September. SR 267: There will be a temporary lane restriction with short period travel delay on SR 267 running 10.5 miles starting in Forest Lake Township, to Choconut Township in Susquehanna County. This long term project work will start on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and go through November 11, 2020. The project consists of bituminous pavement resurfacing and guide rail replacement. ECMS# 113777

SR 407 will be down to one lane between Baylor Road and the intersection of SR 374 (Hartly Hill Rd) for bridge repairs. Traffic signals will be in operation for traffic control in the North/South direction of SR 407. Traffic signals will also be in operation on SR 374 East/West direction between segment 20/1668 to segment 30/0153 to control traffic at the intersection of SR 374 and SR 407. The work will be completed by the end of August 2020.

Now open: SR 374 in Lenox Township, Susquehanna County, the bridge structure over Tunkhannock Creek will be closed. The work began on May 4 ,2020 at intersection of SR 92 & 374 and SR 374 & SR 407 for a super structure replacement project. A 15.0-mile detour will be in place for the duration of the project. The project is scheduled to be completed July 2020.

SR 1011 (Harmony Twp.). Bridge replacement. New traffic patterns. Temporary road with traffic signals. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Work to continue through 10/30/2020

SR 1021 There is an emergency pipe replacement on SR 1021 in Susquehanna Depot, Susquehanna County with a detour in place. The road will be closed until December 2020.

SR 2017 Bridge; Detour in place; long term closure

Now open: SR 3017 (West Nicholson Road) in Susquehanna County and implementing the specified detour starting at 7:00 AM on Monday, July 13, 2020. The detour will remain in place until August 31, 2020.

SR 3029 starting Monday, August 10, 2020 in Susquehanna County will be closed between Lester Hill Rd. and Green Rd. for bridge repair work. The project is scheduled to be completed in September.

Wayne County:

Short Term

Various-Countywide-Single Lane-Sign Crew-Repairing/Replacing Damaged Signs-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Various-Clinton, Mt. Pleasant, Dyberry, Texas, and Canaan Twps.-Single Lane-Mowing-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 6-Roosevelt Hwy.-Clinton Twp.-Single Lane-Pipe Flushing, Drainage, Side Dozing, and Crack Sealing-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 247-Creamton Dr.-Mt. Pleasant and Clinton Twps.-Single Lane-Shoulder Cutting-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 507-Millcreek Rd.-Dreher Twp.-Single Lane-Patching-8/31/2020-9/2/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 1016-Conklin Hill Rd.-Damascus Twp.-Single Lane-Patching-9/2/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 1023-Pine Mill Rd.-Damascus Twp.-Single Lane-Patching-8/31/2020-9/1/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 3001-Tobyhanna Rd.-Lehigh Twp.-Single Lane-Patching-9/3/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 3037-Cadwalder Rd.-Cherry Ridge Twp.-Road Closed-Large Pipe Replacement-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Long Term

SR 3028 Cherry Ridge is down to one lane for bridge deck and parapet repairs. Work expected to last 2 months. ECMS# 96908 Slide Repair

I-84 over SR 196 Bridge Preservation Project

Work begin on Tuesday, April 14 on I-84 Section P23 over SR 196 in Sterling. Work will be from 6:00 AM to 4:30 PM. The contractor will be working on two bridges at time. The project is excepted to be completed by November 2020. Work on SR 670 begin on April 22.

Bridge preservation and improvements of certain section of highways and bridges in Wayne and Wyoming County, Sterling, Mount Pleasant, Berlin, Cherry Ridge and Nicholson Townships, State Route 0084, section P23.

SR 3037 - Calwalder Rd. - Road closed, detour in place - 3039 to 3024 to 3038 & 1002

Skinner's Falls Bridge - Bridge closed, detour in place - signs throughout the county - ---

The project being situated as follows:

Wayne County SR 0196, Sec PR1 - from Segment 0180 offset 2310 to segment 0180 offset 2426. Physical work has not begun and should be completed by November 11, 2020.

Wayne County SR 0670, Sec P24 - from Segment 0190 offset 0000 to segment 0190 offset 0013. The bridge is complete.

Wayne County SR 1001, Sec PR1 - from Segment 0070 offset 0131 to segment 0070 offset 0152. Physical work has not begun. Completion should be November 11, 2020.

Wayne County SR 3028, Sec P25 - from Segment 0130 offset 0000 to segment 0130 offset 0022. This bridge is 50 complete. The currently the project is under a single lane conditions controlled by stop signs.

This Bridge preservation project consists of the repairs of five (5) bridges in Wayne county and one (1) bridge in Wyoming county. Work includes (but is not limited to) joint sealing, excavation, rock protection & structure backfill, drainage installation, bridge railing & guiderail repairs, beam seat repairs, beam repairs, wingwall & headwall repairs, superstructure demolition & reconstruction and debris removal. Additional work includes Unforeseen Bridge Repairs and temporary traffic control.

SR 1002: A recent inspection on the Skinners Falls Bridge (Milanville Road) over the Delaware River identified various structural issues that have caused the department to close the bridge until further notice. Although the average daily traffic on this bridge is approximately 325 cars, this bridge is one of 10 bridges in PennDOT District 4 that connect Pennsylvania with New York, and is therefore part of the Joint Interstate Bridge Commission. Originally built in 1901, the bridge is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and is located within the National Park Service Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River. Coordination will continue with NY DOT along with various other state and federal agencies to determine the next step for the bridge. A detour will be posted from SR 1002 to SR 1004 (Milanville Rd) to SR 1008 (Plank Road) to the Narrowsburg Bridge and to SR 97 in New York.

Bridge Cleaning Contract (Daniels-DBI) ECMS #112405 • Various State Routes in Wayne County • Standard bridge cleaning • Current completion in mid to late July SR 0191 Slide (Daniels-Kriger) ECMS # 96908 • (Seg/Off 1010/3907 to Seg/Off 1010/2238) & (Seg/Off 1020/2272 to Seg/Off 1030/1260) • This project is 90% complete. • Currently the project is under single lane conditions controlled by temporary traffic signals • The road will be open to unrestricted traffic 6/12/2020, weather permitting. • All work to be completed by end of August. SR 0191 Paving (Daniels-Hanson) EMCS #113776 • SR 0191 (Seg/Off 0530/0000 to Seg/Off 0540/0748) & (Seg/Off 0730/0000 to Seg/Off 1000/2351) • Contractor to begin tree cutting 7-10 days and begin road work 6/1/2020. • Current contract completion date is 11/23/2020 SR 0739 Paving -Pike/Wayne County (Daniels-Hanson) ECMS # 70038 0006 (Seg/Off 0300/0000 to Seg/Off 0330/0169) & (Seg/Off 0350/0000 to Seg/Off 0450/1049) Work has not begun. • The project may need to be moved to 2021 due to continuing utility delays. • Current utility delay is due to COVID-19. SR 1023 Box Culvert Replacement (Daniels-Kriger) ECMS #92892 • SR 0191 (Seg/Off 0180/1501 to Seg/Off 0190/0546) • Contractor to begin box installation early October due to COVID-19 fabrication delay. Current contract completion date is 11/9/2020.

SR 1027 Paving (Daniels-Hanson) ECMS # 108621 • Cross pipe work complete. • Wayne County • 1009 (Seg/Off 0010/0000 to Seg/Off 0040/0149) • Contractor has begun milling • Anticipated completion date July 2020 due to COVID-19 • 1027 (Seg/Off 0010/0000 to Seg/Off 0040/3131) • Contractor has begun milling • Anticipated completion date July 2020 due to COVID-19

SR 3028 SLD ECMS #98821 • SR 3028 Slide Repair • Contract work completed fall 2020 • Depression in roadway was observed spring 2020 • Remedial action to begin 6/22/2020 • Detour will be implemented for 1-2 days. Wyoming County

Short Term

Various-Herbicide Spraying-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00AM to 3:00PM

Various- Mowing and Brushing-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00AM to 3:00PM

SR 29-Hunter Highway-Tunkhannock, Eaton, & Monroe Townships-Crack Sealing-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-6:00AM to 4:00 PM

SR 107- -Clinton Township-Ditching, Rock Lining, & Repairing Inlet-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00AM to 3:00PM

SR 2012-Lithia Valley Rd-Clinton Township-Superstructure Replacement-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00AM to 3:00PM

SR 2031-Lake Road-Overfield Township-Inlet Repair-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00AM to 3:00PM

SR 3004-Sheehan Road-Forkston Township-Patching-8/31/2020-9/4/2020-7:00AM to 3:00PM

Long Term

SR 6 from segment 0260/0000 to segment 0330/3970. Starting the week of July 6th PennDOT will start wearing course. The project is a Federal aid Paving: This project is for the pavement perseveration of 18.25 miles on SR 11, SR 6 in Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties in various municipalities. The project should be completed by November 2020.

Wyoming County SR 1015, Sec P27 - from Segment 0030 offset 2069 to segment 0030 offset 2103. This is part of the Wayne County bridge preservation project. Design-Build project. The project consists of the superstructure replacement of three structures. Other work includes partial bridge removal, temporary traffic control, E & S Control measures and other miscellaneous work all contained within an overall project. Completion date for the project is July 2021.

SR 1027 - from a point approximately ½ mile northwest of the intersection with SR 0092 to a point approximately ¼ mile southwest from the Wyoming/ Susquehanna County.

SR 292 milling and paving work will begin on SR 292 single lane with temporary traffic signals. Work will run until November. The work is 500 feet from SR 92 in Falls.

SR 0292 - from a point near the intersection with SR 2002 to a point near the intersection with SR 0092.

SR 3001 - from a point approximately 1 ¼ miles northwest from the intersection with SR 4004 to a point approximately 2 miles southeast from the intersection with SR 0006. MEDIA CONTACT: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4