PennDOT Extends Expiration Dates on Commercial Driver Licenses, Commercial Learner’s Permits and Hazardous Materials Endorsements

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts, expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner's permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents through September 30, 2020. Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner's permits and camera cards will expire on August 31.

Effective August 31, the following products' expiration dates will be extended:

Commercial learner's permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through September 30, 2020;

Commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through September 30, 2020; and

Hazardous Materials Endorsements (HME) for individuals who are a Pennsylvania-licensed commercial driver's license holder and who held a valid, unexpired HME with a determination of no security threat on or after March 6, 2020.

For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and schedule a driver's exam. There are no additional fees for using online services.

PennDOT will continue to evaluate these processes and will communicate any changes with the public.

More COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov. For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.

