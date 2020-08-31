Media Contacts:

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts, Dept. of Agriculture Launch New Branding Program for Products Grown & Made in Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts (podium) highlights the State’s new branding program to promote

Nebraska’s agricultural products.

Video from today’s press conference is available by clicking here.

LINCOLN – This morning, Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Steve Wellman announced a new branding program to promote agricultural products grown, raised, and made in Nebraska. The program, “Nebraska Straight from the Good Life,” will launch with a catalog featuring Nebraska companies and the ag products they export.

For information on the program, and to learn about participating in it, visit nda.nebraska.gov/goodlife.

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska Agriculture

From historic flooding to the ongoing pandemic, Nebraska’s agricultural producers and agri-businesses have encountered significant challenges over the past year and a half.

One way to give Nebraska ag producers and agribusinesses more opportunities to succeed is to expand international trade.

Agricultural exports are already big business in Nebraska. In 2018, Nebraska exceeded $6.8 billion in ag exports, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The international marketplace is vital for Nebraska farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses looking for ways to expand trade.

A new program from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture gives us more ways to effectively market and promote Nebraska agricultural and food companies to consumers worldwide.

Nebraska Straight from the Good Life is the state’s new agricultural branding program.

This program places a greater focus on Nebraska companies and products as we promote our state’s number one industry around the world. Nebraska companies can participate free of charge.

The catalog and website are tools to promote Nebraska products and companies as State teammates travel to meet with international customers and trade officials. The coronavirus has limited our travels for the past several months, and we can use this new branding program to help us sell products overseas.

Director Wellman: Nebraska Agriculture Branding Program

The branding program is open, at no cost, to any and all ag and food companies headquartered in Nebraska or with a significant presence in Nebraska, including companies providing grains, meat, consumer-oriented foods, agricultural equipment, and agricultural services.

Participating companies will be given one page each in our new export catalog to market themselves and their products. There’s room for photos, company history, products offered, contact information for sales people, markets served, etc.

Participating companies will also be allowed to use the Straight from the Good Life program logo on their products, packaging, and marketing.

The product catalog shows the diversity of Nebraska agriculture and enables customers to learn more about Nebraska ag and food products.

NDA will use the export product catalog and website to promote participating Nebraska companies and their products in international markets. All participating companies will get equal exposure and opportunities. The export catalog will also be distributed to overseas customers looking for agricultural goods, equipment, and services.

NDA has been reaching out to Nebraska companies this spring and summer and has over 30 companies currently enrolled, each with their own entry in the program export catalog.

We are looking to add more companies.

Printed and digital versions of the catalog will be available and will be a quick way of showing customers the breadth of ag and food products Nebraska has to offer.

For more information, or to list a product in the Straight from the Good Life catalog, go to nda.nebraska.gov/goodlife.

NDA hopes to make the Straight from the Good Life program available to other Nebraska agencies to use for promotional ventures.

Full video of today’s briefing is available by clicking here.

