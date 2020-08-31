Governor appoints Phil Dean as Interim Executive Director for the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget

August 31, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug 28, 2020) – Gov. Gary Herbert has appointed Phil Dean to serve as interim Executive Director for the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget upon the leave of former director, Kristen Cox.

“I am confident in Phil and in his ability to lead my office of management and budget,” said Gov. Gary Herbert. “His depth of knowledge and his experience will serve him well in this capacity. We are grateful for his willingness to serve.”

Prior to this apportionment, Phil served as the budget director and chief economist for the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget.

# # #