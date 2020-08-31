Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tennessee Releases New Digital Tool to Help Business Owners Check Relief Payment Eligibility

Businesses must confirm information by Sept. 25 deadline

Monday, August 31, 2020 | 02:30pm

Nashville, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Department of Revenue announced today a new digital eligibility tool for small business owners to determine if their business may be eligible for a Tennessee Business Relief Program payment. 

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an enormous strain on Tennessee’s small businesses, and we’re hopeful these relief payments will help alleviate that burden as businesses get back on their feet,” said Gov. Lee. “We’re excited for this tool to help small businesses get the relief they need.”

More than 40,000 small business owners across 60 different industries qualify for the Tennessee Business Relief Program. Eligible businesses have until September 25, 2020, to confirm their information with the Department of Revenue in order to receive a relief payment between $2,500 and $30,000 in no-cost funds from the state.

“We encourage all eligible business owners to complete this step as soon as possible,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “And if you know a small business owner who could benefit from this program, please help spread awareness.”

The eligibility tool can be found at businessrelief.tn.gov

For questions please call the TN Dept of Revenue at (615) 253-0600 or email revenue.support@tn.gov. More details can be found at tn.gov/revenue.

