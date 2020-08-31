Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported August 26, 2020)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Israel Gonzalez (age 48) Providence, RI P1-2020-2226A

On August 26, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Israel Gonzalez with one count of murder and one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime between May 17 and May 18, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on September 16, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Joshua Maldonado (age 29) Providence, RI P1-2020-2400A

On August 26, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Joshua Maldonado with one count of first-degree child molestation.

The alleged act occurred in the city of Providence sometime on between February 5, 2016 and November 18, 2018. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on September 16, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

###

