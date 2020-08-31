STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont law enforcement to discuss Labor Day weekend and back to school highway safety

WILLISTON, Vt. (Monday, August 31, 2020) — Law enforcement partners across Vermont are reminding motorists to drive safely over the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

The Vermont State Police, the Department of Motor Vehicles, local and county law enforcement agencies will be visible this holiday to detect and deter aggressive, distracted and impaired driving — the dangerous driving behaviors that take the lives of Vermonters and visitors to our state.

“Labor Day marks the end of our summer season, and while we want you to embrace this holiday weekend, we also want to ensure the safety of all who use our roadways. This has been a particularly difficult summer as it relates to roadway deaths, and Vermont law enforcement would like to end the summer in a different tone than how we began,” said Lt. Tara Thomas, VSP’s Safety Programs Unit Commander.

“Vermont suffered 26 fatalities in the months of June and July alone,” Lt. Thomas added. “While we are awaiting completed toxicology results for some of these crashes, so far the data shows that over a third of these involved an impaired driver.”

Wednesday morning in Berlin, various law enforcement agencies will hold a news conference to address special enforcement around Labor Day and back to school highway safety considerations. Masks and social distancing are required for all who attend.

News conference details

WHAT: News conference to discuss holiday weekend traffic safety and enforcement.

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

WHERE: Vermont Agency of Transportation Dill Building, 2178 Airport Rd., Berlin.

WHO: Vermont State Police, Department of Motor Vehicles, local and county law enforcement, and the Vermont State Highway Safety Office.

RSVP: Members of the media who wish to attend should advise VSP Public Information Officer Adam Silverman at Adam.Silverman@vermont.gov or Lt. Thomas at Tara.L.Thomas@vermont.gov before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

