WashREIT to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, October 29th

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE), a leading owner of multifamily and commercial properties in the Washington Metro area, will release third quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

The conference call will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 am ET.  Conference call access information is as follows:

  USA Toll Free Number: 877-407-9205    
  International Toll Number: 201-689-8054  

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11:00 pm ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

  USA Toll Free Number: 877-481-4010  
  International Toll Number: 919-882-2331  
  Conference ID: 56872  

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor section of WashREIT's website at www.washreit.com

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington, DC Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. The Company’s portfolio of 45 properties includes more than 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties, 15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.

Contact: Amy Hopkins
Phone: 202-774-3200
E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com

Primary Logo

