Knoxville Woman Indicted on Identity Theft and TennCare Fraud Charges

CLAIBORNE COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division and the Tazewell Police Department has resulted in the indictment of a Knoxville woman on fraud and identity theft charges.

In March 2018, after receiving information from Adult Protective Services regarding possible TennCare fraud, TBI Agents began investigating Lisa Odom. At the time, Odom (DOB 01/06/78) was employed as a non-medical home caregiver for a Knoxville based business. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that between January 2018 and March 2018, Odom falsified timesheets and submitted them to TennCare for services she did not provide for three different clients in Claiborne County. Further investigation revealed that Odom forged the initials of the clients on each fraudulent form she submitted in an effort to get reimbursed.

On Friday, the Claiborne County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Odom with three counts of TennCare Fraud and three counts of Identity Theft. Today, she was arrested and booked into the Claiborne County Jail on a $20,000 bond.