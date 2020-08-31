Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Golden Tag Announces Filing of Second Quarter Financial Statements and Issuance of Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag” or the "Company") (TSX.V: GOG | OTC: GTAGF) announced today the release of its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2020, together with its Management, Discussion and Analysis. These documents will be posted on the Company's website at www.goldentag.ca and SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All values in this news release and the Company's financial disclosures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Issue of Stock Options

Pursuant to its 2004 Incentive Stock Option Plan, as amended on August 4, 2020, the Company has granted 9,900,000 incentive stock options to management and directors, having an exercise price of $0.325 which vest over time and are exercisable for a period of up to 5 years.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company exploring for high-grade silver deposits. The Company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property in Durango State, Mexico. The San Diego property is located within the Velardeña Mining District, the site of several mines having produced silver, zinc, lead and gold over the past century. For more information regarding the San Diego property please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca.
 
For additional information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO
Ph: 416-504-2024
Email: info@goldentag.ca
www.goldentag.ca  
 
Cautionary Statement: 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

