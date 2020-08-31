MamaMancini’s Announces New Customer Authorizations with Major Nationwide Retailers

/EIN News/ -- EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that it has secured new customer authorizations, both in terms of new locations and expansion of existing placements, at several major nationwide retailers in September 2020.



The new customer authorizations include an expansion of locations at 1,250 Publix Super Markets locations in the Southeast and select Sam’s Club locations nationwide. The Company will distribute new product placements at 167 Tops Friendly Markets in the Northeast, 175 Gordon Food Service Marketplace locations across the Midwest and to Lipari Foods, a major distributor in Michigan servicing over 5,000 accounts.

Products ordered for the new authorizations include MamaMancini’s 3# Family Pack of Jumbo Meatballs in Sauce, 2# Pack of Cocktail Meatballs in Sauce, Lasagna Roll Ups Family Pack, Sausage & Peppers and Penne Paste Bowls, Stuffed Beef Meatballs, Spaghetti Pasta Bowls, Stuffed Shells Pasta Bowls, Regular and Jumbo Beef Meatballs and Sauce as well as Beef Meatloaf in bulk institutional packs.

“I am pleased to announce that we have further expanded our footprint, both in terms of breadth and depth of product distribution at retail storefronts nationwide,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “We continue to see momentum on all fronts of our business and expect to secure additional placements at nationwide retailers, as well as new mentions on QVC, before the end of the third quarter. I look forward to continued operational execution and providing further updates to our shareholders as appropriate.”

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sams Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

