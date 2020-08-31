Gibson Energy Announces the Addition of Ms. Peggy Montana to the Company’s Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta , Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson announced today that Ms. Peggy Montana will join the Company’s Board of Directors effective August 31, 2020.



“We are very pleased to have Peggy Montana join Gibson’s Board of Directors,” said James Estey, Chairman of Gibson. “Through her significant experience in various board and senior executive roles within the midstream and refined products sectors, predominantly at an international supermajor, Peggy brings a wealth of knowledge of global best practices in health, safety and the successful implementation of processes across an organization. Her addition reflects the importance of continuously improving Gibson’s health and safety performance as well as the Board’s ongoing commitment to ensuring access to the right skillsets to continue to move the Company forward.”

Ms. Montana was most recently a Board Member at Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC, having also previously served as Chief Executive Officer as well as Executive Vice President, U.S. Pipeline and Special Projects at the entity. Prior to, Ms. Montana held various roles at Shell Downstream Inc., a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, including Executive Vice President, Supply and Distribution and Vice President, Global Distribution. Ms. Montana currently also serves on the Board of Kodiak Gas Services LLC, the Board of Trustees of the Missouri University of Science and Technology, and the Board of the Houston YMCA, and has previously also served on the Boards of KMG Chemicals Inc. and Contanda LLC. Ms. Montana holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla, a leading engineering university in the United States.

As part of joining the Company’s Board of Directors, Ms. Montana will also serve on the Health and Safety Committee.

About Gibson

Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”), (TSX: GEI) is a Canadian-based oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

