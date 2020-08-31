Staff Development and Resources for Teachers | Nebraska Department of Education

Training and instruction for bullying prevention and intervention of all administrators, certified staff, support staff and ancillary groups should include developing awareness, skill-building, and monitoring progress to effectively prevent and/or intervene in bullying behaviors and encourage pro-social behaviors. The staff development plan should additionally provide for training of staff or others who would be in need of the information. The staff development plan should additionally provide for training of new staff or others who would be in need of the information.

Education/Training Plan

Training and instruction of all groups (certified and non-certified staff, students, parents/community, volunteers, etc.) will support the development of a safe and secure environment.

A comprehensive training/education plan is ongoing, based on the needs of the school, and includes developing awareness, skill-building (prevention and intervention strategies) and monitoring progress.

The education plan for students develops sequentially through all grade levels and provides helpful resources for students who are bystanders, targets of bullying behaviors and engaging in the sue of bullying behaviors.

Staff Development Plan

Introductory staff development provides awareness of bullying and can be conducted through direct presentations, meetings, role plays, video resources, literature, etc. and may include the following. The plan should be updated annually for all staff. Updates to the plan should be based on data informed decisions based on specific school needs.

Explanation of the district’s goal, definition of bullying and anti-bullying policy

Vocabulary related to bullying

Clarification of the difference between bullying and normal conflict, bullying and harassment

Types of bullying and examples of bullying behaviors

Explanation of related issues (sexual harassment, other harassment, hazing, cyberbullying)

Characteristics of the participants in bullying situations (bully, target, bystander)

Research or information on the impact of bullying on individuals, academic performance and school climate

Data from school to indicate effectiveness of program and to determine where updates are needed

Specialized training as needed (schools may designate a person(s) whose primary responsibility is working specifically with social skills training for those students who are involved in the bully continuum

Steps teachers can take when they witness a student engaging in bullying behavior:

Intervene, bring it up, point it out Make sure the student knows what the problem behavior is Tell student that bullying is taken seriously and will not be tolerated Develop social skills training for students engaged in bullying behavior and model appropriate behaviors; teach tolerance

Steps teachers can take when talking to a victim/target of bullying behavior:

Intervene right away Make sure student knows that bullying is not their fault Ask the student being bullied what can be done to make them feel safe Develop a game plan with a team

For more information on bullying and bullying prevention visit:

https://www.stopbullying.gov/prevention/index.html

https://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources-and-podcasts/school-climate-safety-and-crisis/school-violence-resources/bullying-prevention

https://www.apa.org/helpcenter/bullying

Specialized Training for schools designated person(s):

The following are free to low cost resources and training for schools who may find these resources useful to their specific needs. Schools may designate a person or team to receive training to lead efforts against bullying behavior in schools.

Target Bullying Intervention Program (T-BIP)

The T-BIP is a FREE individualized program provided by supervised trained specialists for students ages 7 to 18 years old who are involved in bullying whether that be through victimization, perpetration, or both. The T-BIP is a one-on-one, three-hour cognitive behavioral intervention tailored to specific student concerns. T-BIP specialists help to uncover and address involvement in bullying as well as provide specific recommendations informed by assessments. Recommendations are aimed at stopping bullying involvement and restoring relationships. Parent consent and student assent are required before student participation in the T-BIP as de-identified information is used in the Target Bullying Intervention Program Research Study.

Training on the T-BIP in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Education has taken place on two occasions. Talk to your school administrators about implementing the T-BIP in your school or attend a free training.

Visit the following link for more information or to request a T-BIP intervention visit. https://cehs.unl.edu/empowerment/target-bullying-involvement-program/

WITS Program Foundation: https://witsprogram.ca/

WITS is a program developed in Canada that teaches conflict resolution strategies. Training is free, which includes manual and lesson plans.

Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools (CBITS): http://cyfs.unl.edu/TAPP/online-training/

CBITS is a free training program that explains how to implement a school-wide intervention in schools to help students who have experienced trauma. The online training is free and is divided in two training sessions. After registration, participants have access to video taped training, advice from intervention developers and experienced CBITS providers. Downloadable materials and resources are available free of charge. Participants have access to an online community where participants can take part in peer-to-peer discussion boards, document sharing, and ask an expert.

Completing both training sessions provides a total of 10 continuing education credit hours (APA, ASWB, NBCC).

Teachers and Parents as Partners (TAPP): http://cyfs.unl.edu/TAPP/online-training/

This training will teach you the basic skills for being an effective TAPP consultant in schools. During this training, you will learn evidence-based strategies for forming family-school partnerships, develop TAPP consultation skills, hear about real TAPP cases, and view videos that demonstrate part of the TAPP process.

$20.00 for training ($10.00 for students)

Head Space: https://www.headspace.com/

Teaches students the ability to be present, to rest in the here and now. It teaches students to be fully engaged in what ever they are doing in the moment. Helps to reduce levels of stress, increase focus, and sleep better. It is the practice of being mindful, defined by The American Psychological Association “as a moment-to-moment awareness of one’s experience without judgment. In this sense, mindfulness is a state and not a trait. While it might be promoted by certain practices or activities, such as meditation, it is not equivalent to or synonymous with them” (APA, 2012)

National PTA of School Excellence: https://www.pta.org/home/programs

Provides free resources in helping schools increase their school climate. Programs include: School of Excellence, Reflection Art Program, STEM+Families, Family Reading Experience, PTA connected, and Healthy Lifestyles.

Violence Prevention Works

http://www.violencepreventionworks.org/public/bulying_tips_for_teachers.page

This is a free resource that can help teachers build and sustain a safe and secure classroom environment.

Online MSW Programs: https://www.onlinemswprograms.com/resources/social-issues/

This is a great resource for cyber bullying specifically catered towards social workers. It provides quick facts on the harms of cyberbullying and specific steps schools, students, teachers, and parents can take.

Compartitech: https://www.comparitech.com/blog/vpn-privacy/boundless-bullies/

This is a great resource for cyberbullying that provides great graphics and facts about cyberbullying.

How social workers can prevent bullying:

https://mastersinsocialworkonline.org/resources/cyberbullying