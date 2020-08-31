Virtual School Safety & Security Summit | Nebraska Department of Education

This virtual summit has nationally known speakers presenting very relevant topics in regards to school safety in Nebraska. Topics include Cyberbullying, Sexting, and Digital Abuse, by Dr. Sameer Hinduja; Kindness Interventions: Connecting with Students, by Dr. Ferial Pearson; and Human Trafficking in Nebraska, by Anna Brewer.
