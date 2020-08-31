Columbus, Ohio Lawyer Shawn Dominy Named to Best Lawyers In America For DUI Defense and Criminal Defense
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1983, Best Lawyers® has been publishing a list of the Best Lawyers In America®. Over the last 37 years, the publication has grown in scope and has added categories for various areas of law. The annual list has a category for criminal defense, and a sub-category for DUI defense. Attorney Shawn Dominy was named to the 2021 Best Lawyers list for criminal defense and DUI defense.
Dominy commented, “It’s an honor to be named as one of the best lawyers in America. Practicing law is not a competition, and lists of top lawyers are subjective, so it’s hard to say who is the ‘best’. However, it’s still fulfilling to know I was named as one of the best criminal defense and DUI defense lawyers in Ohio. That is particularly true when the nomination and voting was done by my peers for a list which is not merely an advertising platform.”
Best Lawyers® is, in fact, not an advertising platform. In the words of Best Lawyers®: “Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Our methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.”
In the case of Ohio criminal defense lawyers, that means other defense lawyers in the state of Ohio nominated Dominy for consideration. It also means his nomination was reviewed by peers who determined he should be named as one of the best criminal defense and DUI defense lawyers in Ohio.
Shawn Dominy has practiced criminal defense for 27 years and is currently the president of the Ohio Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He is the state delegate to the National College for DUI Defense and a founding member of the national DUI Defense Lawyers Association. Dominy wrote a book on DUI defense, has many published articles, and regularly lectures at seminars on topics related to DUI Defense and criminal defense. He is the founder of the Dominy Law Firm, a boutique firm in Columbus, Ohio which represents clients for DUI/OVI and criminal charges throughout central Ohio.
Few lawyers are named as Best Lawyers In America®. The publication “highlights the top 6% of private practicing attorneys in the United States.” In Ohio, a state of approximately 38,000 lawyers, only six lawyers are listed in Best Lawyers In America® for the practice area of DUI defense.
Dominy stated, “I began focusing on DUI defense in 2002 after realizing this type of litigation is challenging and deceptively complex. I enjoy the challenge, I like helping my clients, and I feel like I’m doing important work because it involves protecting individual rights, and that has an impact on everyone in Ohio and the nation.”
Shawn R Dominy
Dominy commented, “It’s an honor to be named as one of the best lawyers in America. Practicing law is not a competition, and lists of top lawyers are subjective, so it’s hard to say who is the ‘best’. However, it’s still fulfilling to know I was named as one of the best criminal defense and DUI defense lawyers in Ohio. That is particularly true when the nomination and voting was done by my peers for a list which is not merely an advertising platform.”
Best Lawyers® is, in fact, not an advertising platform. In the words of Best Lawyers®: “Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Our methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.”
In the case of Ohio criminal defense lawyers, that means other defense lawyers in the state of Ohio nominated Dominy for consideration. It also means his nomination was reviewed by peers who determined he should be named as one of the best criminal defense and DUI defense lawyers in Ohio.
Shawn Dominy has practiced criminal defense for 27 years and is currently the president of the Ohio Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He is the state delegate to the National College for DUI Defense and a founding member of the national DUI Defense Lawyers Association. Dominy wrote a book on DUI defense, has many published articles, and regularly lectures at seminars on topics related to DUI Defense and criminal defense. He is the founder of the Dominy Law Firm, a boutique firm in Columbus, Ohio which represents clients for DUI/OVI and criminal charges throughout central Ohio.
Few lawyers are named as Best Lawyers In America®. The publication “highlights the top 6% of private practicing attorneys in the United States.” In Ohio, a state of approximately 38,000 lawyers, only six lawyers are listed in Best Lawyers In America® for the practice area of DUI defense.
Dominy stated, “I began focusing on DUI defense in 2002 after realizing this type of litigation is challenging and deceptively complex. I enjoy the challenge, I like helping my clients, and I feel like I’m doing important work because it involves protecting individual rights, and that has an impact on everyone in Ohio and the nation.”
Shawn R Dominy
Dominy Law Firm, LLC
+1 6147171177
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn