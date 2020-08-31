Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,317 in the last 365 days.

Columbus, Ohio Lawyer Shawn Dominy Named to Best Lawyers In America For DUI Defense and Criminal Defense

Attorney Shawn Dominy, Columbus, OH

Attorney Shawn Dominy

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1983, Best Lawyers® has been publishing a list of the Best Lawyers In America®. Over the last 37 years, the publication has grown in scope and has added categories for various areas of law. The annual list has a category for criminal defense, and a sub-category for DUI defense. Attorney Shawn Dominy was named to the 2021 Best Lawyers list for criminal defense and DUI defense.

Dominy commented, “It’s an honor to be named as one of the best lawyers in America. Practicing law is not a competition, and lists of top lawyers are subjective, so it’s hard to say who is the ‘best’. However, it’s still fulfilling to know I was named as one of the best criminal defense and DUI defense lawyers in Ohio. That is particularly true when the nomination and voting was done by my peers for a list which is not merely an advertising platform.”

Best Lawyers® is, in fact, not an advertising platform. In the words of Best Lawyers®: “Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Our methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.”

In the case of Ohio criminal defense lawyers, that means other defense lawyers in the state of Ohio nominated Dominy for consideration. It also means his nomination was reviewed by peers who determined he should be named as one of the best criminal defense and DUI defense lawyers in Ohio.

Shawn Dominy has practiced criminal defense for 27 years and is currently the president of the Ohio Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He is the state delegate to the National College for DUI Defense and a founding member of the national DUI Defense Lawyers Association. Dominy wrote a book on DUI defense, has many published articles, and regularly lectures at seminars on topics related to DUI Defense and criminal defense. He is the founder of the Dominy Law Firm, a boutique firm in Columbus, Ohio which represents clients for DUI/OVI and criminal charges throughout central Ohio.

Few lawyers are named as Best Lawyers In America®. The publication “highlights the top 6% of private practicing attorneys in the United States.” In Ohio, a state of approximately 38,000 lawyers, only six lawyers are listed in Best Lawyers In America® for the practice area of DUI defense.

Dominy stated, “I began focusing on DUI defense in 2002 after realizing this type of litigation is challenging and deceptively complex. I enjoy the challenge, I like helping my clients, and I feel like I’m doing important work because it involves protecting individual rights, and that has an impact on everyone in Ohio and the nation.”

Shawn R Dominy
Dominy Law Firm, LLC
+1 6147171177
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Columbus, Ohio Lawyer Shawn Dominy Named to Best Lawyers In America For DUI Defense and Criminal Defense

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.