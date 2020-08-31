SEQENS inaugurates an innovative HPAPI unit at its century-old active pharmaceutical ingredient production site

Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, and Bruno Lemaire, Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery, attended

/EIN News/ -- NEWBURYPORT, MASS., USA & VILLENEUVE-LA-GARENNE, FRANCE, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEQENS, one of the world leaders in pharmaceutical synthesis and specialty ingredients, inaugurates an innovative HPAPI unit for the production of highly active ingredients at its Villeneuve-La-Garenne site, in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, and Bruno Lemaire, Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery.

This investment of $35 million (30 million euros) in one of the three leading technologies in pharmaceutical synthesis, demonstrates the SEQENS group's ability to design, develop and industrialize the most complex molecules while maintaining a high level of performance in terms of quality, safety and respect for the environment.

This project, called UPP30, has been carried out in partnership with the Belgian biotech company Mithra for the production of a fifth-generation contraceptive molecule with a superior safety profile for women and with a very high level of biodegradability, giving it a major environmental interest. It demonstrates the interest for both major pharmaceutical laboratories and biotech companies to rely on local and perennial skills for the development and industrialization of their molecules.

"Today, I am proud and happy to inaugurate the fruit of many years of work and to see that the SEQENS group continues to invest massively in the latest cutting-edge technologies to maintain and develop more than a hundred years of know-how and skills and thus continue to maintain in France real competences in pharmaceutical synthesis. It is the key to keep our health sovereignty over the long term." said JeanPhilippe Aubert, SEQENS' UPP30 project director.

As an integrated player in the drug production chain, from the production of intermediates to the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and from research and development to industrialization, SEQENS has the technical and industrial capacities to relocate and increase the production capacity of essential and critical molecules.

For SEQENS, revitalizing our industrial footprint will be based on three pillars:

The development of skills. SEQENS is committed to doubling the number of its work-study students and apprentices, particularly in technical fields, and achieved that by early 2020. In 2021, more than 150 young people will be welcomed to our sites to learn our businesses. Similarly, SEQENS has set up a training program to offer a qualifying career path and radical career changes to people who want to discover the world of industry. Innovation and R&D. SEQENS has been able to withstand the waves of relocation by relying on its know-how and its ability to innovate. Ten percent of the group's employees work on the development of new products and innovative processes, always more efficient and respectful of the environment. The Seqens'Lab in Porcheville (78), inaugurated in June 2019 by Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister of Industry, is a world-class R&D campus that supports our customers in the development of their molecules from the pre-clinical phases through to industrialization. The quality and performance of our productions. SEQENS is above all an industrial group that relies on the high skills of its employees throughout its 24 production sites. It is an industrial culture of performance, rigor and continuous improvement that allows us to continue to offer our customers quality products in compliance with the strictest quality, environmental and safety standards.

It is the success of strategic projects such as UPP30, one of the world's best facilities, that guarantees the maintenance and development in France of value chains that are absolutely essential for the health safety of our country.

"Our sustainability will depend on the ability of our companies to innovate and boost productive investment in our territories. SEQENS is ready to take up the challenge by relying on innovation, R&D and the skills of our teams on our production sites! " said Pierre Luzeau< CEO of SEQENS.

About SEQENS: SEQENS is a world leader in pharmaceutical synthesis and specialty ingredients. With 24 production sites and 3 R&D centers in Europe, North America and Asia, SEQENS develops tailor-made solutions and ingredients for the most demanding industries such as healthcare, electronics, cosmetics, food and home care.

Driven by a culture of excellence and a strong entrepreneurial spirit, our 3,200 employees are committed to providing our customers with the highest level of service and quality while acting ethically in accordance with our corporate social responsibility program. press@seqens.com / www.seqens.com / Linkedin: SEQENS / Twitter: seqens_group

