Freeborn County Road 26 reopens as culvert replacement project moves west on Hwy 251 (Aug. 29, 2020)

HOLLANDALE, Minn. – Motorists can begin traveling through on Freeborn County Road 26 west of Hollandale after crews completed a culvert replacement that had detoured the county road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The county road has reopened after being detoured for approximately two weeks. The detour was part of a project on Hwy 251 that is replacing culverts, repairs at a bridge and repaving the highway between Interstate 35 and Hwy 218.

A detour on Hwy 251 continues between Hollandale and I-35.

The detour affects traffic west of Hollandale:

Hwy 251 through-traffic and traffic to Hollandale travel north on Freeborn County Road 30 to Freeborn County Road 35 west to I-35 south to Hwy 251.

The detours are needed so crews can dig up the road to remove and replace culverts. People will still have access to their businesses and homes along the highway.

Project benefits

Resurfacing approximately 16.7 miles of Hwy 251 from I-35 east to Hwy 218, mostly in Freeborn County, with a small portion also in Mower County

Replacing approach panels on the bridge over I-35

Replacing culvert/pipes along the route

Improving ADA access in Hollandale

Replacing guardrail on Hwy 251

Ulland Brothers is the contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be complete in late October. Questions about access to properties or issues encountered can be directed to the contractor’s access manager, Chris Venem, at 507-391-2600.

Motorists can find more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website at www.mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy251-resurfacing/index.html or join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

Motorists are reminded that while in the work zone:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

