Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,290 in the last 365 days.

Auditor General DePasquale Announces Paid Parental Leave Policy to Help Employees Better Balance Family and Work

Auditor General DePasquale Announces Paid Parental Leave Policy to Help Employees Better Balance Family and Work

August 31 2020

Auditor General DePasquale Announces Paid Parental Leave Policy to Help Employees Better Balance Family and Work

Printer friendly news release

HARRISBURG (Aug. 31, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today announced a new policy that will grant six weeks of paid parental leave to his department’s employees, similar to a policy recently announced for state employees working under the governor’s jurisdiction.

“Welcoming a new child is an incredible experience, and all parents should be able to afford spending some time at home,” DePasquale said. “I am thrilled to allow our employees this opportunity.” 

The policy provides six weeks of paid parental leave to eligible employees so they may care for and bond with their children after a birth, adoption, or foster care placement.

Learn more about the Department of the Auditor General online at www.PaAuditor.gov.  

# # #

Return to search results

You just read:

Auditor General DePasquale Announces Paid Parental Leave Policy to Help Employees Better Balance Family and Work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.