Auditor General DePasquale Announces Paid Parental Leave Policy to Help Employees Better Balance Family and Work

HARRISBURG (Aug. 31, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today announced a new policy that will grant six weeks of paid parental leave to his department’s employees, similar to a policy recently announced for state employees working under the governor’s jurisdiction.

“Welcoming a new child is an incredible experience, and all parents should be able to afford spending some time at home,” DePasquale said. “I am thrilled to allow our employees this opportunity.”

The policy provides six weeks of paid parental leave to eligible employees so they may care for and bond with their children after a birth, adoption, or foster care placement.

