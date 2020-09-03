Avatar Airlines Promotes Capt. Ken Qualls to Lead Flight Operations

Avatar Airlines plans a late 2021 launch Capt. Ken Qualls has logged more than 31,000 hours of flight time.

Experienced aviation professional brings strong flight safety and instruction background

Ken’s experience will be invaluable as we continue to build a world-class flight team” — Barry Michaels, founder and CEO

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avatar Airlines, the Florida-based airline that’s planning a bold entry into domestic air travel in 2021, today announced it has filled a key position on its management team, with the promotion of Ken Qualls to vice president and director of flight operations.

In his new role, Qualls will be responsible for all of Avatar’s flight and safety instruction and manage all of the airline’s flight operations activities, a key role in the critical Part 121 Positions of Section 119 Air Operator Certification Process required by the FAA. He will report directly to Barry Michaels, Avatar’s founder and chief executive officer.

“We’re thrilled to have someone with Ken’s extensive background in aviation safety and corporate management being promoted from within the Avatar team,” said Michaels. “He is a highly accomplished captain and aviation instructor with more than 31,000 hours of flight time, primarily on Boeing aircraft, including the Boeing 747-400. Ken’s experience will be invaluable as we continue to build a world-class flight team that operates to standards that exceed FAA requirements.”

In addition to his proficiency in the cockpit, Qualls brings extensive management experience in aircraft acquisition, fleet valuation, developing safety standards and pilot training. His global experience includes working with the FAA to develop flight manuals and safety protocols for a several international and domestic commercial airlines and corporate aircraft.

Qualls holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA in international business and finance from the University of Wales in Cardiff, United Kingdom. He is also the recipient of the FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for 50 years of aviation safety contributions. He is also a published writer on aviation safety practices and training standards.

Avatar Airlines is preparing to begin operations in late 2021 with a cost-efficient, debt-free and well-capitalized fleet of Boeing 747s, offering ultra-low passenger fares, with no baggage or change fees, and large capacity for commercial hauling, ideal to meet the growing needs of e-commerce retailers and customers.

About Avatar Airlines

Avatar Airlines believes it’s time to fly big again. Powered by an experienced team of leaders and flight operations professionals, Avatar plans to revolutionize the airline industry by transforming the traditional long-haul Boeing 747 aircraft into an innovative, cost-efficient supersized passenger and cargo airline brand. For more details, visit avatarairlines.com.