Route 4021 Ben Avon Heights Road Closure Begins Tuesday in Ohio Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 4021 (Ben Avon Heights Road) in Ohio Township, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, September 1 weather permitting.

PennDOT crews will conduct slide repair work on Ben Avon Heights Road between Gass Road and Courtney Mill Road. To allow the work to occur, the roadway will be closed to through traffic around-the-clock continuously through Thursday, September 17. Motorists will be detoured via Gass Road and Courtney Mill Road.

Additional work will include roadway reconstruction, paving and drainage improvements.

