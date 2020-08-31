Dominion Aesthetic Announces Strategic Relationship with Cogmedix for the Manufacturing of EON

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, Inc. (Dominion) announces a strategic relationship with Cogmedix Inc ., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, Inc., a world-class medical device commercialization company located in West Boylston, MA for the production of EON™, the premier touchless, robotic laser and body contouring device.



Founded in 2016, Dominion is a laser platform aesthetic device company with corporate headquarters in Texas and R&D labs in Florida. Dominion aims to offer the best solutions for aesthetic physicians and practitioners by merging the expertise of its renowned Scientific Advisory Committee along with its respected research & development team. Dominion created EON to exceed the unmet needs of aesthetic physicians by leveraging innovative touchless robotic technology to advance the aesthetic laser industry. EON, FDA cleared for full abdominal fat reduction, uses an intelligent robotic arm to simultaneously deliver laser energy and cooling for a comfortable patient experience. EON scans and maps the patient’s topography while safely and effectively delivering laser energy to treat the adipose tissue for body sculpting. EON induces apoptosis, and the body eliminates the fat cells through its lymphatic system.

“I am excited about the relationship that has been built between Dominion and Cogmedix, a company with high standards and manufacturing integrity,” said Cooper Collins, CEO of Dominion. “I have no doubt that the technology and precision that is required to produce our EON device will be maintained throughout our new relationship.”

“We expect our first round of production units to come off the line in the fourth quarter and it will be a significant milestone to deliver EON to our first customers in 2020,” said Christian Bloomgren, President of Dominion. “We look forward to the national launch of EON in the first quarter of 2021, where our partners can anticipate increased production, a dedicated team of sales and support professionals, and an engaging brand presence surrounding EON."

“We are very excited to add Dominion to our treasured client roster and look forward to a very successful relationship guided by our foundational principles of trust and transparency. We look forward to many years of success and producing compliant device to the highest quality standards,” stated Tim Briggs, General Manager of Cogmedix.

ABOUT COGMEDIX

Cogmedix is an FDA registered, ISO 13485 certified company that provides turnkey medical device engineering and manufacturing services to medical and dental OEMs through its Medical Technology Brought to Life™ mission. Cogmedix delivers high-quality finished devices to market with compliance, competence, and commitment. Cogmedix is a subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, Inc., a privately held Time to Market Services ™ Company headquartered in Westborough, MA. Visit www.Cogmedix.com to learn more.

