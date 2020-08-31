InSpire Transpiration Solutions and Fluence by OSRAM Continue Webinar Series for Cannabis Cultivators
Leading HVACD and lighting solutions companies announce second event in free webinar series focused on cultivation facility designSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis industry leaders InSpire Transpiration Solutions and Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence) announce the second event in their collaborative webinar series. “Part Two: Key Lighting and HVACD Decisions in a Retrofit Facility” will take place on Thursday, September 10 at 11:00 a.m. CST. Last month, Part One covered new construction and new build planning for cannabis cultivators and cultivation facility designers.
“When a legacy facility is fully built out and you’ve invested a large amount of money, it’s challenging to start from scratch and choose a new HVACD system,” said Adrian Giovenco, CEO of InSpire Transpiration Solutions. “From a retrofitting perspective, a phased approach is a great way to improve the performance of your facility in smaller pieces while continuing to generate revenue. Maximizing the performance of your existing HVACD system and leveraging controls is a terrific way to squeeze as much ROI out of your investment as possible.”
The upcoming webinar will present strategies for cannabis cultivators to:
- Capitalize on opportunities and limitations when retrofitting an existing facility
- Efficiently transition equipment by reviewing different options and evaluating pros and cons
- Take an intelligent approach to phasing in order to maintain cash flow during retrofit
- Explore ways to uncover creative solutions during a building retrofit
- Successfully maximize existing equipment through an integrated control system
- Understand the importance of equipment selection and the impact of equipment decisions on an entire facility
Attendees will leave with the foundational knowledge necessary to evaluate and analyze a space and choose equipment that will work best for their unique cultivation and business needs.
“Retrofitting a facility with LED lighting gives growers ample opportunity to expand and push the limits of their cultivars while simultaneously saving on energy costs,” said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “As discussed in part one of this webinar series, lighting – and its effects on HVACD – is a critical factor for optimizing a grow operation. Our customers who have retrofitted to LED and carefully adjusted their HVACD systems in parallel have seen up to 40% reductions in energy usage.”
The collaborative webinar series is designed to provide a foundation for making important decisions surrounding lighting and heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) equipment. It is hosted by Robbie Batts of InSpire Transpiration Solutions and Aaron Fellabaum of Fluence. Batts is InSpire’s Chief Technology Officer and has significant experience in cultivation science, technology, engineering and construction. He has spent the past decade learning everything about the intersection of cannabis facility design and HVACD. Fellabaum is the Director of Strategic Accounts for Cannabis and Lighting Design Manager for Fluence in North America. Fellabaum has more than 15 years of experience collaborating with growers to optimize their growing facilities, adopt new technologies and implement innovative cultivation methods across multiple crops.
To learn more or to register for the webinar, visit: https://flu.bio/lighting-hvacd-webinar-pt-2-inspire.
About InSpire Transpiration Solutions
InSpire Transpiration Solutions provides integrated heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) solutions for indoor and greenhouse horticulture with a mission to help clients maximize revenue, optimize product quality and output, mitigate risk and reduce operating expenses. Leading the way with over 50 years of combined HVACD experience and nearly two decades in the cannabis industry, InSpire is an equipment and controls manufacturer specializing in building large-scale and commercial grow room HVACD systems to deliver stable climate control throughout the entire cannabis supply chain. Combining a background in mechanical engineering and cannabis science, InSpire partners with clients to meet their specific goals through all phases of commercial controlled environment grow room construction, from HVAC system design and build to constant commissioning and optimized SOPs required for cannabis facility maintenance. Based in San Francisco, InSpire works with clients throughout the United States and Canada. https://inspire.ag @inspire_transpiration
About Fluence by OSRAM
Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM, creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world’s top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are based in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
