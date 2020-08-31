MyEstateHero To Provide US Residents with A Free Will, Medical Directive, Power of Attorney and Pet Guardian Trust

Innovative Online Technology Platform Provides Vital Document Creation, to EVERYONE

/EIN News/ -- CALABASAS, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Facing one’s own mortality is something most people don’t want to think about, which is why 65 percent of Americans currently don’t have a last will and testament. However, recent times have made life very uncertain for many, prompting them to face getting their affairs in order.



Enter MyEstateHero , an innovative new technology solution that’s a one-stop for many of life’s vital protection needs. MyEstateHero is completely free to everyone in the US to create a will, medical directive, power of attorney and pet guardian trust, no strings attached. They will never sell your information nor is the creation of an account necessary. Simply log in with your email to utilize the site and to make any future changes to your estate planning documents.

“Planning for end of life shouldn’t cost a fortune or anything at all,” said Steve Weber, founder of QuoteHero, parent company of MyEstateHero. “Putting your estate in order should be easy and free and we are providing a simple platform that only takes 10 minutes to utilize.”

“There is a high demand for these services and documents right now, with people trying to prepare their individual and family protection coverages and security,” added Weber. “But it’s an often confusing and costly world for most people to enter and they usually do so under duress and with costly legal fees. If we can help people have some peace of mind during these turbulent times, we are glad to be of assistance.”

According to CEO Douglas Plank, “MyEstateHero never sells names or any of its users information, which makes it unique in the online protection coverages and services world, where many websites generate income by selling leads. Our goal is to be the #1 trusted, safe, secure platform individuals and families go to seek their most important and necessary estate planning documents.”

To learn more about MyEstateHero, please visit www.MyEstateHero.com

About MyEstateHero: MyEstateHero, powered by Do Your Own Will, is a safe and secure PaaS platform providing one-stop solutions individuals and families can use to put their estate in order. MyEstateHero is based in Calabasas, California, and is powered by the company’s proprietary QuoteHero search and shop platform. For more information, please visit www.MyEstateHero.com .

Jarrod Holland

Publicity Factory

910/431-3322

Steve Weber

President & Founder, QuoteHero

310/345-6161