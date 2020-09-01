MAC Group & Benro Imaging Labs are Pleased to Announce U.S. Distribution of the Snoppa Vmate
The Vmate is an all-in-one, micro, 3-axis, palm-sized gimbal camera system that lets you create content vertically or horizontally.
The Vmate takes the fairly new concept of a camera with a built-in mechanical stabilizer and expands the possibilities to make it the best tool for all of your shooting needs.”WHITE PLAINS, NY, US, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Snoppa Vmate is a revolutionary content creation tool that boasts the ability to shoot in either horizontal or portrait configurations – all without losing resolution. The Vmate is an all-in-one, micro, 3-axis, palm-sized gimbal camera system that lets you create content vertically for social media or horizontally for use in any type of creative film project.
— – Michael Bogue, Benro Product Manager
Snoppa Vmate Features:
Rotatable Camera Lens and Sensor
The Snoppa Vmate with its f/2.0 81° wide angle lens is capable of shooting in both 4K at 60fps and 1080p at 240fps in either horizontal or vertical modes. Changing between modes is easy and done in one movement. Gently turning the lens 90 degrees clockwise or counterclockwise is all it takes.
Built-in Wi-Fi Connection
Unlike other handheld gimbals, the Snoppa Vmate contains a built in Wi-Fi module for connection to your phone, tablet, or other devices and the dedicated Vmate app. The app allows access to advanced features and modes while allowing you to fine tune your capture settings for the situation you are filming.
Flexible Audio Recording
Vmate incorporates a unique audio switching system that lets you use one of Vmate’s two built-in microphones, your smartphone mic, or connect to your Bluetooth mic while instantly syncing the audio to your video clips for unprecedented audio capture.
Carry It Everywhere For Shake-Free Filming Anywhere
A hardshell case that protects the Vmate while traveling also doubles as a phone clamp. Combine that with a complete camera system that weighs only 120 grams and you have the ultimate palm-sized content capture tool that you’ll always want to have close at hand.
The Ultimate Vlogging Tool
A perfect tool for vlogging - the Vmate’s unique Broadcaster Mode uses the front-facing camera on your phone, plus the Vmate’s gimbal camera so you can simultaneously record video of the scenery and yourself at the same time.
Intelligent Modes Allow Unique Perspectives
Modes such as Smart Object Tracking, Face Tracking, Motion Timelapse, and Night Shot allow you to let AI take over the shot.
Tap a few buttons and let the camera do the work.
“The Vmate takes the fairly new concept of a camera with a built-in mechanical stabilizer and expands the possibilities to make it the best tool for all of your shooting needs. The rotatable camera lens, broadcaster mode - plus the ability to wirelessly connect it to your phone and access a score of creative modes makes this a content creators dream.”
Developed in collaboration with the Benro Imaging Lab
The Benro Imaging Lab was created to provide a design and technology think tank for Benro and their partners looking to develop the next generation of advanced imaging products for photographers, filmmakers and content creators. Here, product designers, engineers and technology experts can collaborate surrounded by Benro’s vast manufacturing resources. The first product to come out of the Imaging lab is the Snoppa Vmate which successfully launched on IndieGogo which was funded at 1904% to raise over one million dollars and is now being manufactured at Benro for worldwide distribution.
“The collaboration between Benro and Snoppa is incredibly exciting. To see two companies come together with a shared passion for innovation and anticipating the needs of their customers while looking to advance what’s possible from a technological and manufacturing standpoint is wonderful.”
– Jan Lederman, MAC Group President
Snoppa Vmate Specs:
Name: Vmate
Model: S191
Dimensions: 122 x37.6 x32.3 mm
Weight: 125g（Vmate only）
Case Weight: 46g
Compatible Phones for Case: Thickness: ≤10mm, Width: 61-84 mm
Gimbal
Controllable Range:
Pan: -270˚ ~ +90˚
Tilt: -98˚ ~ 50
Roll: ±45˚
Max Controllable Speed: 120°/s
Angular Vibration Range: ±0.005°
Operating Temperature: 0°C~40°C
Battery
Type: LiPo
Capacity: 2100mAh
Voltage: 3.7V
Operating Temperature: 0°C~40℃
Operating Time:
210 mins (1080p/30fps, video shooting by device only)
150 mins (4k/30fps, video shooting by device only)
100 mins (4k/30fps, video shotting by app-connected)
Charging Time: 100 mins *When using a USB adapter of 10W (5V/2A)
Camera
Sensor: 1/2.3” CMOS
Effective pixels: 12Mb
Lens: FOV:81°, f/2.0
Equivalent focal length: 26mm
ISO:
Photo: ISO 100-3200
Video: ISO 100-3200
Max Image Size: 4000x3000
Photo formats: JPEG, DNG
Video Resolution:
4K Ultra HD: 3840 x 2160 @24/25/30/50/60fps
FHD: 1920 x 1080 @24/25/30/48/50/60/120/192 fps
Video Recording Modes: Video/Slow Motion/Timelapse/Hyper Timelapse/Trace Timelapse
Max Video Bitrate: 200 Mbps(H264), 100 Mbps(H265)
Video Format: MP4
Supported SD Cards Type: Micro SD (U3) Max:512GB, FAT32
Audio Output: 48 KHz; AAC
Wireless
Bluetooth: Bluetooth: 4.1
Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 802.11ac（5G）
USB Port Type: USB3.1 Gen1 Type-C
Video Codec: MPEG-4 VC/H.264/H
The Snoppa Vmate will have a retail MAP of $249.00
For more information, contact Michael Bogue at michaelb@macgroupus.com
About Snoppa:
Snoppa Technology Co., Ltd. is a technical innovation company dedicated to developing intelligent hardware and software facilities for action film shooting. Snoppa's main products are electronic 3-axis gimbal stabilizers for hand-held use, on-vehicles, for sports cameras and for cell phones.
About MAC Group
32 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
