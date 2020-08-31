Accumen Announces Release of 2020 National Health System Crisis Readiness Survey Results

Accumen’s survey gathered data from the lab, blood management, imaging, and data departments to provide benchmarks and insights for these critical hospital departments

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumen Inc. is helping healthcare get better, faster. Today the company announced release of the Executive Summary from its inaugural National Health System Crisis Readiness Survey on its website. Results were compiled from 242 responses from health system leaders across the country. The full results report will be made available for download on the company’s website on Wednesday, September 2. Survey participants have received direct, advance copies.

The survey assessed operational strengths and weaknesses around crisis preparedness in the hospital laboratory, lab outreach, patient blood management, anemia management, imaging, and data departments across hospitals and health systems nationally. The report provides a robust set of benchmarks and insights for health system leaders to use for immediate and future planning. The data will provide healthcare leaders with tangible metrics to measure their current performance and identify immediate needs for improvement in preparation for a crisis, whether it be a pandemic, natural disaster, or community crisis.

“This year has been unlike any other and will be forever associated with the largest healthcare crisis of our lifetimes. As thought leaders in healthcare, it was important to us to deliver data illustrating the critical issues impacting the hospital environment so that we can all learn from this crisis. As COVID-19 has demonstrated, forward-thinking health systems that use data and benchmarks to identify and achieve sustainable improvements are best positioned to weather crises,” said BG Porter, Accumen chief executive officer.

As part of Accumen’s continuing efforts to support hospitals and health systems nationally, new resources are added regularly to its COVID-19 Resource Center at https://accumen.com/covid-19/#accumenresponsetools. Resources include rapid response tools for download, education resources including a podcast channel currently focused on COVID-19 thought leadership (https://healthcareperformanceinsiderpodcast.com), as well as supplies of personal protective equipment plus swab and saliva testing kits available for order through Accumen’s U.S.-based manufacturing partners.

About Accumen Inc.

At Accumen, our focus is helping healthcare get better, faster. Accumen is a technology enabled organization that partners with hospital, health system, commercial laboratory, and payer clients, to provide strategic solutions and services that deliver sustainable performance improvements. Our offerings include lab and imaging transformation, consulting, supply chain optimization, lab outreach, 3D post-processing, patient blood management, test utilization, anemia management, and clinical data exchange. Accumen’s offerings enable our clients to achieve and exceed their cost, quality, and service targets, as well as deliver excellent patient care through evidence-based data and clinical decision support capabilities. Find out more at Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider’s laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers’ sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

