Algolia Adds 1,000 New Customers in First Half of 2020, Rising to Search & Discovery Needs Amidst Unprecedented Digital Adoption

Search-as-a-Service Leader Highlights Corporate Momentum on Top of Recognition From Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startups and Inc. 5000

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia , the leading Search and Discovery solution, closed the first half of 2020 with strong growth and momentum, driven by an increase in customers, product innovation, key executive hires, industry accolades, and a surge in use of its Search-as-a-Service platform—exceeding daily Black Friday levels of traffic by up to 28%.



In 2020, there has been a massive and unprecedented acceleration of digital adoption, as consumers turn to online businesses and resources more than ever . As they search online for goods, services, and the latest information, there is a business imperative for organizations to optimize the Search and Discovery experience of their websites and mobile apps. With this trend, organizations are looking for solutions like Algolia that can provide amazing customer experiences that also benefit the bottom line. In fact, research shows that organizations with advanced site search experience a conversion rate that is two times higher than those with only basic capabilities.

Algolia’s mission is to empower every company to create delightful Search and Discovery experiences as good as those provided by the most valuable companies in the world. Algolia is the only Search and Discovery solution that is built and optimized for developers, end users, and businesses to deliver great experiences that drive real ROI at the lowest total cost of ownership—while empowering developers to innovate.

“Algolia is on the leading edge of a huge market with our API-based Search-as-a-Service. Just think about the number of times per day you search for something, browse a website, or buy something online. All of these actions are powered by search capabilities, and Algolia is able to serve both large global brands and also individual developers building their own projects,” said Bernadette Nixon, CEO of Algolia. “As customers grapple with changes caused by COVID-19, one of the reasons they have turned to us is our speed, and I don’t just mean the lightning-fast speed at which we deliver relevant search results; but also the speed at which they can deliver a much-improved Search and Discovery experience to their own customers. This has been a key driver behind our strong first half, and we couldn’t have satisfied all this demand without our dedicated team of Algolians.”

Algolia H1 2020 Corporate, Product, and Customer Highlights

About Algolia

Algolia is the Search-as-a-Service platform that enables companies of all sizes to deliver fast and relevant digital experiences that drive real results. With Algolia, consumers are able to find and discover what they want easily across web, mobile and voice. Algolia allows developers and business teams to build and optimize delightful Search and Discovery experiences that increase online engagement, conversion rates and revenue. More than 9,500 companies including Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk rely on Algolia to manage over 95 billion search queries a month. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, Tokyo, New York and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com .