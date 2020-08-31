Dorman Releases Second Volume of Award-Winning OE FIX Guide

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:

New publication highlights dozens of Dorman’s most innovative products that repair shops can’t get from original equipment manufacturers, helping save installers time, money and effort.





Featured solutions include upgraded ABS control modules, redesigned nitrogen suspension compressors, patented VVT solenoids and sprockets, and time-saving flexible stainless steel fuel lines.





Shops can order their own copy by going to DormanProducts.com/OEFIX

COLMAR, Pa., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is different from many aftermarket auto parts manufacturers. While many companies merely duplicate original equipment designs, Dorman’s engineers seek to find better ways to serve repair professionals and vehicle owners. Many of these innovative products are called OE FIX — Dorman repair solutions you can’t get from the original equipment manufacturer.

To help auto care shops learn about all these OE FIX solutions meant to save time and effort while increasing customer satisfaction, Dorman has released its second OE FIX Guide, a 24-page print publication showcasing dozens of Dorman’s most innovative new products. The guide is already being distributed to tens of thousands of garages across North America, and shops who haven’t received a copy can order one now at DormanProducts.com/OEFIX .

“These OE FIX parts are the clearest evidence that Dorman is committed to giving people greater freedom to fix their vehicles right the first time, by offering aftermarket solutions that feature improved designs, and offer time and cost savings,” said Jeff Darby, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “These products provide ideal solutions for service techs and DIYers. Our product designers and engineers truly go the extra mile, finding creative ways to serve common needs, because we are passionate about solving repair problems.”

Dorman’s first OE FIX Guide won best publication in the transportation category at the 2019 Content Marketing Awards, produced by the Content Marketing Institute, the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world. This second edition features an entirely new design that goes into even more depth, offering behind-the-scenes stories and technical details to fully explain each innovation.

Dorman has more than 1,000 OE FIX solutions in its catalog, and they all fall into at least one of the following categories:

Improved designs , which are meant to reduce known failure points in the factory designs, or increase serviceability for more convenient maintenance in the future.





, which are meant to reduce known failure points in the factory designs, or increase serviceability for more convenient maintenance in the future. Time savers , which are meant to speed up the removal, repair, installation or setup process, reducing labor time and helping installers turn service bays faster.





, which are meant to speed up the removal, repair, installation or setup process, reducing labor time and helping installers turn service bays faster. Cost savers, which are meant to eliminate unnecessary costs normally associated with getting replacements from the original manufacturer, such as needing to buy an entire assembly just to fix a failed component.

Highlighted products in OE FIX Guide Vol. 2 include:

To learn more about all Dorman’s OE FIX solutions, and request your own OE FIX Guide, visit DormanProducts.com/OEFIX . You can also make sure you never miss a new OE FIX by signing up for Dorman’s monthly newsletters at DormanProducts.com/signup .

Contact:

Email: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing

SGisondi@DormanProducts.com



About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For over 100 years, we have been one of the automotive aftermarket industry’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 27, 2020 and its other SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Visit Dorman’s website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website to view new and updated information.