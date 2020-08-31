Artisan Partners Celebrates Artisan Global Discovery Fund’s Three-Year Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners is pleased to mark Artisan Global Discovery Fund’s recent three-year anniversary. The Fund is managed by the Artisan Partners Growth Team, with Jason L. White as lead portfolio manager and James D. Hamel, Matthew H. Kamm and Craigh A. Cepukenas also serving as portfolio managers.



The Global Discovery Fund leverages the Growth team’s 13 years’ experience investing in global companies via the Global Opportunities Fund and builds on the team’s 23 years’ experience in mid-cap growth investing via the Mid Cap Fund. The team views the mid-cap range as a sweet spot in a company’s maturity. The Global Discovery strategy capitalizes on increased market-cap flexibility to build a focused portfolio of companies representing some of the team’s best ideas across the global economy.

Regarding the Fund’s anniversary, Mr. White said, “We often describe Global Discovery as the strategy we would have started with at the team’s founding if we’d had the capability—as such, I think of the Fund as a global, unconstrained version of our team’s founding product, the Artisan Mid Cap Fund. We’ve always believed the mid-cap space represents a compelling intersection of quality, competitively advantaged businesses with still-ample growth runways. As we look forward, we will continue to lead with our research, experience and discipline with the aim of generating alpha and managing risk for our clients.”

Artisan Partners CEO Eric Colson added, “The Global Discovery Fund is a testament to the Growth team’s longstanding history and the strengths of its philosophy and approach to investing in high-quality companies. The Global Discovery Fund is also an illustration of the ways in which Artisan teams can increase their degrees of freedom by expanding their range of offerings to clients while capitalizing on the inherent strengths in their existing approaches. I offer my sincere congratulations to Jason and the team in passing this milestone.”

The Growth team employs the same philosophy and process across all four funds managed, including the Artisan Global Discovery Fund. The Growth team seeks to invest in high-quality franchises on the cusp of or in the early stages of a compelling profit cycle.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners, adviser to the Artisan Partners Funds, is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

For further information on the Artisan Global Discovery Fund, click here .

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks and charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800.344.1770. Read carefully before investing.

International investments involve special risks, including currency fluctuation, lower liquidity, different accounting methods and economic and political systems, and higher transaction costs. These risks typically are greater in emerging markets. Such risks include new and rapidly changing political and economic structures, which may cause instability; underdeveloped securities markets; and higher likelihood of high levels of inflation, deflation or currency devaluations. Securities of small- and medium-sized companies tend to have a shorter history of operations, be more volatile and less liquid and may have underperformed securities of large companies during some periods.

Artisan Partners Funds offered through Artisan partners Distributors LLC (APDLLC), member FINRA. APDLLC is a wholly owned broker/dealer subsidiary of Artisan Partners Holdings LP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, an investment advisory firm and adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, is wholly owned by Artisan Partners Holdings LP.

Press Inquiries

Mike Roos

800.399.1770

mroos@artisanpartners.com