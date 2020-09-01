Specialty Drug Delivery Firm Integral BioSystems LLC Aims to Advance Eyedrop Technology
Boston area pharmaceutical formulation developer, Integral BioSystems LLC, wants to help others leverage Integral’s OcuSurf™ formulation platform.
OcuSurf™ can shorten the path from a new idea to a new product.”BEDFORD, MA, US, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integral BioSystems is offering drug developers “inside information” to help them utilize Integral’s innovative eyedrop development platform OcuSurf™.
The program aims to help 3 different types of client. First, for companies seeking to develop a new eyedrop product that is using a re-purposed drug, Integral offers its innovative delivery system as a licensable technology to build value into a prospective client’s drug products.
Second, for companies seeking product life cycle management, Integral can help to quickly ascertain if OcuSurf™ can provide the desired improvements. With multiple billion dollar drug products going off-patent, this is an excellent way to develop an extended product life cycle with novel IP. In this manner, Integral will offer its insight and technological innovation strategies to improve the customer’s product portfolio.
Finally, for companies wanting a drug formulation that includes both a new chemical entity and an innovative delivery system resulting in a highly efficacious formulation that will distinguish its eyedrop product in the crowded marketplace, Integral’s OcuSurf™ can offer new product development with a minimum of delay.
About Integral BioSystems
Integral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates. Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems.
The Company has developed numerous dosage forms for ophthalmic applications. Integral BioSystems has a translational approach to drug development, customizing delivery systems to achieve the biologically effective objectives of the therapy. Dosage forms are customized to achieve sustained release or targeted, tissue-focused delivery or fast-release/instant delivery, depending upon the desired product attributes.
