SPR Therapeutics’ CEO Maria Bennett Named as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 East Central Award Finalist

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Maria Bennett, President, CEO and Founder of SPR Therapeutics, Inc.® was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 East Central Award finalist. Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. Bennett was selected as one of 26 finalists from nearly 100 nominations by a panel of independent judges.

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event on October 7, 2020 and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

“I am honored to be an Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 East Central Award finalist and to lead the SPR team,” said Bennett. “We are driven by our passion and commitment to improve the lives of pain sufferers and to expand market access and advance clinical research of our innovative SPRINT PNS System in partnership with our dedicated physician colleagues who seek minimally-invasive, effective non-opioid treatments for their patients.”

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing non-opioid, minimally invasive, treatment options that improve quality of life. The company’s SPRINT technology is the only percutaneous Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System cleared to treat both chronic and acute pain. More information can be found at: www.sprtherapeutics.com .

About the SPRINT® PNS System

The SPRINT Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System is the only percutaneous PNS device that is cleared for both chronic and acute pain, including post-operative and post-traumatic pain. The SPRINT PNS System leads are implanted by a physician during an outpatient procedure without surgery, incisions, tissue destruction or anesthesia, and are connected to a wearable stimulator that delivers stimulation for up to 60 days of therapy, after which the leads are withdrawn. In multiple studies, the SPRINT system has demonstrated significant and sustained pain relief following the 60-day treatment. Physicians have used the SPRINT system to treat post-amputation pain, inoperable joint pain, lower back pain, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), and post-operative pain following joint replacement and surgical reconstruction (partial listing). For additional information regarding safety and efficacy visit www.sprtherapeutics.com .

