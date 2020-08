Image Sensor Market to Reach USD 29.99 Billion by 2026; Increasing Popularity of High Resolution Imaging Devices in Consumer Electronics to Propel Growth

Key Companies Covered in Image Sensor Market Research Report Are Omni Vision Technologies Inc., AMS AG., Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Canon, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc., Sony Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, PMD Technologies AG, Galaxy Core, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Pixel plus.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global image sensor market size is foreseen to reach USD 29.99 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4% by 2026. This is owing to the rise in the popularity of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology in automobiles. The market value was USD 15.93 billion in 2018. ADAS systems have propelled the concept of automated cars or driverless vehicles. Such factors are popularizing the adoption of image sensors, thus boosting the image sensor market.

A report based on the image sensor market is recently published by Fortune Business Insights™ and available for sale on the company website. The report titled, “Image Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (CCD Sensor, CMOS Sensor), By Processing Type (2D, 3D), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Surveillance & Security, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” provides an in-depth analysis of the market and its major growth trajectories.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Highlights of the Report

A 360-degree overview of the global image sensor market

Factors boosting, repelling, challenging and providing opportunities to the market

Competitive landscape and market figures

Key segmentation of the market with leading segments and their market statistics

List of significant players and prime strategies adopted by them to enjoy the leading position in the market

Key industrial developments and interesting insights

Other image sensor market trends





Rising Popularity of CMOS Image Sensor Technology to Add Impetus to Market

Image sensors are electronic devices capable of converting photons into an equivalent amount of electronic signal, thus, creating a digital image. Earlier, the use of image sensors was only confined to camera modules and other related imaging devices. However, with the advent of technological trends such as machine vision in robotics fields, industrial automation, use of advanced driver assistant systems (ADAS) technology in the automotive industry, and many others, image sensors are now being implemented in numerous industries. The aforementioned factors are prophesized to help augment the image sensors market growth in the forecast period.

On the other side, factors such as a rise in sales of smartphones, increasing adoption of ADAS technology from the automotive sector, and the advent of CMOS image sensor technology will also help augment the imaging sensor market size in the forecast period. “The advent of machine vision in the robotics sector will increase the demand for image sensors in the market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights™. Additionally, the increasing popularity of aerial photography and the use of drones for that purpose is also expected to help attract high imaging sensors market revenue in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Continue Dominance Due to the Presence of Several Large Scale Companies

Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 7.03 billion in 2018 and dominated the market owing to the rapid growth of the semiconductor industry, due to the growing incorporation of image sensors in associated products. Besides this, the strong presence of key players such as Sony Corporation and their wide customer base further added to high image sensors market revenue generation. Moreover, the rise in penetration of digital services, smartphones, and smart devices in the region is likely to help Asia Pacific dominate the market in the forecast period as well.

On the other side, Europe emerged with a prominent image sensor market share owing to the rise in sales of high resolution smartphones and different camera modules. North America is also contributing significant image sensors market revenue on account of the advent of various technological developments, coupled with the high adoption of advanced imaging solutions in the region.





Collaborative Efforts by Key Players Will Increase Popularity of Imaging Sensors

Major imaging sensors market manufacturers are adopting merger and acquisition, company collaboration, and similar strategies. This will help players gain a competitive edge in the market on the one hand and increase the overall image sensors market size on the other.

Key Industry Developments in the Image Sensor Market:

February 2019 – Infineon Technologies AG and PMD Technologies entered into a partnership for the development of REAL3 image sensor chips for applications relying on accurate 3D image data and for smartphones.

Key Companies Profiled In Image Sensor Market Manufacturers include:

Omni Vision Technologies Inc.

AMS AG.

Sharp Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Canon, Inc.

SK Hynix, Inc.

Sony Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation

PMD Technologies AG

Galaxy Core, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Pixel plus





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Image Sensor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Technology (Value) Charge Coupled Device (CCD) Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Software Processing Type (Value) 2D Image Sensor 3D Image Sensor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Consumer Electronics Automotive Healthcare Surveillance & Security Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia-Pacific (APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA) Latin America (LATAM)







Continued…





