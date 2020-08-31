PennDOT Announces Virtual Public Meeting for the Route 62/8 Multimodal Trail Project in Venango County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for the multimodal trail project along Route 62/8 (Allegheny Boulevard) in the City of Franklin and Sugarcreek Borough in Venango County.

The safety improvement project focuses on the section of roadway from the intersection with Elk Street in the City of Franklin to the intersection with Front Street in Sugarcreek Borough.

Proposed plans include the construction of the multi-use trail along the west side of the roadway and related pedestrian safety improvements. The project also calls for updated drainage and pavement markings, as well as increasing turning radius at the intersection with Front Street.

Work is expected to occur during the 2022 construction season, starting in the spring and finishing before October 1.

No detour is planned in connection with the project. Northbound motorists may encounter some lane restrictions are needed.

The virtual plans display includes a short video presentation, digital picture boards, and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Venango County box then the tile marked Allegheny Boulevard Project.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the comment period will be held online only. It will be open from August 31 to September 28, 2020. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Lyndsie Devito, at ldevito@pa.gov or 814-678-7174.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Lyndsie Devito, at ldevito@pa.gov or 814-678-7174.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

