20th Anniversary Special Edition Release of the Left Behind Film Trilogy - Available September 1
Today's Climate of Uncertainty Makes the Release of Kirk Cameron's Blockbuster Left Behind Trilogy More Relevant than Ever
The world foretold in the Bible & dramatized in the LEFT BEHIND films has never been more real than it is now. It’s really happening, exactly as the Bible predicted thousands of years ago. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinedigm is set to release a 20th Anniversary special edition release of the LEFT BEHIND film trilogy tomorrow, September 1. Digitally remastered from a new 4K scan from 35MM and with a color upgrade, the 20th Anniversary Edition provides an incredible visual experience that will look great on today’s home entertainment systems.
— Paul Lalonde
When the films released twenty years ago, conspiracy theories, misinformation campaigns, censorship, and a deadly virus infecting the world were all part of the thrilling plotlines from the LEFT BEHIND movies produced by Cloud Ten Pictures, based on the #1 New York Times Best Seller book series of the same name. Those movies were an overnight success and went on to sell more than ten million copies on VHS and DVD. In today’s climate of uncertainty, these stories are more timely than ever, with the ‘plotlines’ mirroring our news headlines.
The fear and uncertainty of the Book of Revelation comes to life in the LEFT BEHIND TRILOGY. Millions vanish, the society is in chaos, evil is lurking, the world is at war; this is the premise for the ground-breaking faith-based trilogy. Starring Kirk Cameron and Louis Gossett, Jr., the anniversary release features all three iconic films: Left Behind, Left Behind: Tribulation Force, and Left Behind: World at War and all-new bonus features including the Hollywood premiere special, cast and crew interviews, additional footage, a candid interview with Kirk Cameron about the importance of faith and a featurette with Louis Gossett, Jr. Dove Approved for 12+ the series has become one of the best known faith-based series, changing the genre’s landscape for years to come.
“The world we see on the news every day is scarier and more uncertain than it has been in at least a generation,” says LEFT BEHIND screenwriter, producer, and Cloud Ten Pictures founder Paul Lalonde. “The world foretold in the Bible and dramatized in the LEFT BEHIND films has never been more real than it is now. It’s really happening, exactly as the Bible predicted thousands of years ago.”
The LEFT BEHIND TRILOGY was directed by a trio of excellent directors Vic Sarin, Bill Corcoran, and Craig R. Baxley. The films were produced by Joe Goodman, Ralph Winter, Nicholas Tabarrok, Peter Lalonde, and Andre van Heerden. Executive Producers include Ron Booth, Paul Lalonde, Peter Lalonde, Bobby Neutz, and Edwin Ng.
###
ABOUT CLOUD TEN PICTURES
Cloud Ten Pictures has been a producer and pioneer in the Christian film space for more than 25 years. Its innovative marketing and use of well-known actors paved the way for a stream of successful faith-based films over the past two decades. Cloud Ten’s productions now include 11 feature films and more than a dozen documentaries, all focused on Bible prophecy.
ABOUT CINEDIGM
Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels, and services to the world’s largest media, technology, and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels, and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices.
Lori Heiselman
Biscuit Media Group
+1 7145535181
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter