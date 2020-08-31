David Hopkinson Named Executive Vice President MSG Sports, President Team Business Operations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (“MSG Sports”) today announced that David Hopkinson – an accomplished executive with more than 25 years of diverse sports industry experience – has been named Executive Vice President MSG Sports, President Team Business Operations.



In his role, Mr. Hopkinson will lead the commercial strategy for MSG Sports’ portfolio of assets, which includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise.

Mr. Hopkinson will work closely with the MSG Sports executive management team to set the Company’s overall strategic vision, while driving innovation and optimizing corporate performance across the Company’s sports franchises. He will manage the business operations for the teams, directly overseeing core functions that include strategic planning, marketing, ticketing, and the in-game experience, as well as community and fan development. Mr. Hopkinson will report to Andrew Lustgarten, President and Chief Executive Officer of MSG Sports.

Mr. Lustgarten said: “We are pleased to welcome David to MSG Sports, where he brings with him decades of outstanding and diverse experience working with world-class sports franchises across multiple facets of their operations. His expertise will be valuable as we continue to build on the legacy of our iconic brands to drive long-term success for our Company.”

Mr. Hopkinson said: “I am excited to join MSG Sports and have the opportunity to work across the Company’s extraordinary portfolio, which includes some of the most recognized franchises in all of professional sports. I look forward to collaborating with the Company’s senior management team and across all of our teams to advance the Company’s goals.”

Mr. Hopkinson succeeds Kristin Bernert, who made the decision earlier this year to leave her role as Executive Vice President of Sports Operations. Ms. Bernert agreed to stay with the Company until a successor was found and will remain over the coming months to assist with the transition.

“Kristin has played a critical role in the Company’s evolution over the last nine years, including the creation of MSG Sports. We are grateful for her contributions, as well as her continued commitment during this transition period, and wish her well as she moves on to pursue her next chapter,” Mr. Lustgarten continued.

Mr. Hopkinson joins MSG Sports following a multi-faceted career in the sports and entertainment industries. Most recently he served as Global Head of Partnerships for Real Madrid Club de Futbol, one of the world’s top revenue-generating football clubs, where he was responsible for all aspects of global partnerships. Prior to joining Real Madrid in 2018, Mr. Hopkinson spent over 20 years with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) in roles of increasing responsibility. In his last role with the Company, Mr. Hopkinson served as Chief Commercial Officer, where he was responsible for all revenue generation across MLSE’s portfolio of teams, which includes the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), Toronto Raptors (NBA) and Toronto FC (MLS), as well as ticket sales and services, global partnerships, food and beverage and retail operations. Mr. Hopkinson began his career in ticket sales, first with the Toronto Argonauts Football Club, followed by the Toronto Raptors.

Mr. Hopkinson has served on the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, in addition to the Boards of the Canada Basketball, National Sport Governing Body and Canada’s Walk of Fame. In 2013, he was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in recognition of Service to Canada.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.



