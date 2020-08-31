Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,205 in the last 365 days.

New Milestone Reached – 4 Million Registered Users on the CAD content platform of TraceParts

4 million registered users on TraceParts

4 million registered users on TraceParts

The TraceParts Engineering platform has broken its previous record of 3.5 million registered users, reaching now 4 million registered users.

We are proud to have reached 4 million registered users on our CAD platform, and we are looking forward to achieving our next milestone.”
— Audrey Varin
ST ROMAIN, FRANCE, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TraceParts Engineering platform has broken its previous record of 3.5 million registered users, reaching now 4 million registered users. Adding the 500,000 additional users took only 6 months.

Since its launch in July 2001, the TraceParts CAD content platform has been constantly growing in popularity, due to offering free and unrestricted access to more than 110 million part numbers from over 900 supplier certified catalogs.

With TraceParts, engineers and designers can configure, view, and download the CAD models for the products they need. This greatly simplifies and accelerates the design process, bringing them huge productivity savings and drastically reducing time-to-market when designing new products.

"We are proud to have reached 4 million registered users on our CAD platform, and we are looking forward to achieving our next milestone.

Such growth truly signifies that designers and engineers find TraceParts to be beneficial for their work, which is why we are always working on expanding our CAD library, and looking to improve the user experience with new features and technologies." said Bertrand Cressent, Product Portfolio Manager at TraceParts

Want to find out more about 3D catalog publishing or TraceParts digital marketing services? Visit www.traceparts.com or contact us at info@traceparts.com!

About TraceParts
TraceParts is one of the world’s leading providers of 3D digital content for engineering. As part of the Trace Group founded in 1990, the company provides powerful web-based solutions, such as CAD part libraries, electronic catalogs and product configurators.

TraceParts offers digital marketing services to help part vendors, 3D printing suppliers, software and computer hardware vendors promote their products and services and generate high-quality B2B sales leads.

The TraceParts portal is available free-of-charge to millions of CAD users worldwide. It provides access to hundreds of supplier catalogs and more than 100 million CAD models and product data-sheets that perfectly meet the specific needs of design, purchasing, manufacturing and maintenance processes and operations.

Audrey Varin
TraceParts
+33 2 32 79 44 26
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

New Milestone Reached – 4 Million Registered Users on the CAD content platform of TraceParts

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.