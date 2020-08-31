New Milestone Reached – 4 Million Registered Users on the CAD content platform of TraceParts
The TraceParts Engineering platform has broken its previous record of 3.5 million registered users, reaching now 4 million registered users.
We are proud to have reached 4 million registered users on our CAD platform, and we are looking forward to achieving our next milestone."ST ROMAIN, FRANCE, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TraceParts Engineering platform has broken its previous record of 3.5 million registered users, reaching now 4 million registered users. Adding the 500,000 additional users took only 6 months.
— Audrey Varin
Since its launch in July 2001, the TraceParts CAD content platform has been constantly growing in popularity, due to offering free and unrestricted access to more than 110 million part numbers from over 900 supplier certified catalogs.
With TraceParts, engineers and designers can configure, view, and download the CAD models for the products they need. This greatly simplifies and accelerates the design process, bringing them huge productivity savings and drastically reducing time-to-market when designing new products.
Such growth truly signifies that designers and engineers find TraceParts to be beneficial for their work, which is why we are always working on expanding our CAD library, and looking to improve the user experience with new features and technologies." said Bertrand Cressent, Product Portfolio Manager at TraceParts
About TraceParts
TraceParts is one of the world’s leading providers of 3D digital content for engineering. As part of the Trace Group founded in 1990, the company provides powerful web-based solutions, such as CAD part libraries, electronic catalogs and product configurators.
TraceParts offers digital marketing services to help part vendors, 3D printing suppliers, software and computer hardware vendors promote their products and services and generate high-quality B2B sales leads.
The TraceParts portal is available free-of-charge to millions of CAD users worldwide. It provides access to hundreds of supplier catalogs and more than 100 million CAD models and product data-sheets that perfectly meet the specific needs of design, purchasing, manufacturing and maintenance processes and operations.
