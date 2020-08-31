Vermont Specialty Food Companies Bring Home Gold Again

August 30, 2020 | Montpelier, VT - Vermont specialty food producers continued their tradition of prize winning creations this year, celebrating thirteen sofi™ Awards presented by the Specialty Food Association (SFA). Eight Vermont companies took home various awards that celebrate excellence in the specialty food industry across multiple food categories. Vermont businesses are graded against companies from across the nation annually and have accumulated an impressive number of awards over the years. The 2020 sofi™ Awards, which stand for “specialty outstanding food innovation”, were announced last week.

“Vermonters are standing tall on the national stage. Congratulations to these Vermont companies that are focused on producing quality products while growing our economy,” said Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts. “Winning these national awards speaks to hard work, energy and commitment to their community.”

Three Vermont companies took home gold medals for their specialty food creations: Big Picture Farm of Townsend won gold in the confectionery (non-chocolate) category for their Farmstead Goat Milk Caramels Maple Milk. Mount Mansfield Maple Products in Winnooski won gold in the chocolate (milk and white) category for their Organic White Chocolate Maple Bark. Vermont Creamery of Websterville won two gold awards, one in the cheese (non-cow milk, mixed milk) category for their Bonne Bouche cheese and one in the other dairy category for their Madagascar Vanilla Crème Fraîche.

Here is the complete list of Vermont’s finalists in their categories:

Baking Mixes / Pastry Doughs, Flours and Grain, Baking Inclusions, Decorations and Toppings, Fats and Functional Ingredients

● Bronze - Freedom Foods LLC, Hillside Lane Farm gluten free pizza crust

Cheese - Cow Milk

● Silver - Cellars at Jasper Hill, Harbisons Spruce Wrapped Bloomy Rind

Cheese - Non-Cow Milk, Mixed Milk

● Gold - Vermont Creamery, Bonne Bouche cheese

● Bronze - Vermont Creamery, Bijou cheese

Chocolate - Milk and White

● Gold - Mount Mansfield Maple Products, Organic White Chocolate Maple Bark

Coffee & Hot Cocoa (Non-Ready-To-Drink)

● New Product - MOCO My Organic Coco - A Bit Fresh - mint

Confectionery (Non-Chocolate)

● Gold - Big Picture Farm, Farmstead Goat Milk Caramels Maple Milk

● Silver - Big Picture Farm, Raspberry Rhubarb Farmstead Goat Milk Caramels

● Bronze - Mount Mansfield Maple Products, Organic Coffee Infused Maple Cream

● New Product - Vermont Amber Candy Company, Libity Bits Sesame Snacking Toffee

Other Dairy

● Gold - Vermont Creamery, Madagascar Vanilla Crème Fraîche

● Silver - Vermont Creamery, Sea Salt Cultured Butter 82%

● Bronze - Vermont Creamery, Lightly Salted Cultured Butter

A full list of winners can be found here.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets and the Vermont Specialty Food Association (VSFA) provide support to Vermont specialty food producers in exhibiting at the annual Summer Fancy Food Show hosted by the Specialty Food Association (SFA) each June in NYC. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled this year’s show postponing the sofi™ Awards judging until late this summer. The national SFA has announced a virtual event taking place later this month on September 21-24, called “Specialty Food Live!”, a virtual trade show where potential buyers and specialty food producers can connect. Learn more about this event here.

To learn more about the work VSFA does, visit their website at www.vtspecialtyfoods.org,