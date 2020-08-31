FirstBank Partners with Hispanic Owned Businesses to Provide Freebies All Month Long during Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Reinvented campaign incentivizes residents to support local, Hispanic-owned restaurants, while celebrating diversity in entrepreneurship

/EIN News/ -- PALM DESERT, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with their annual “Fiesta Friday” campaign during the month of September. A tradition the bank plans to continue despite the pandemic's impact on communities across the country.

FirstBank has partnered with Fresh Agave Mexican Bar and Grill in Palm Desert to provide one free Queso Fundido appetizer to customers every Friday in September, including September 4, 11, 18, and 25. To participate and receive the free item, customers must mention “FirstBank’s Fiesta Friday” when ordering in person or over the phone.

“In my brief time here in the Coachella Valley, I’ve been able to experience all that this diverse community has to offer,” said Jake Wuest, California Market President at FirstBank. “Diversity, inclusion, and equality have always been important values for our company, which is why we’re proud to support and celebrate an amazing Hispanic-owned business.”

FirstBank maintains an inclusive board of directors that reflects the diversity of both its employees and customers. Nearly 40 percent of the bank’s employee population represent different races, ethnicities, military statuses and abilities. The bank also operates multiple Spanish and Asian Banking Centers, where customers can receive banking services in their native or preferred language, ranging from Spanish, Ethiopian dialects to Vietnamese and more. To learn more about FirstBank’s diversity and inclusion efforts, visit efirstbank.com/about-firstbank/diversity.htm.

The month-long event is first come, first served, while supplies last. No purchase necessary. Customers must mention Fiesta Friday to receive the free item. One free item per order, per party.

To learn more about Fiesta Friday and the participating restaurants, visit www.efirstbankblog.com/fiestafriday.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $20 billion in assets and operates more than 110 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing nearly $70 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

###

Member FDIC

Chandra Brin FirstBank 303-235-1402 chandra.brin@efirstbank.com Erica Fetherston 10 to 1 Public Relations 480-676-9141 erica@10to1pr.com