Revera chooses Welbi to personalize recreation programs for retirement living residents to reduce social isolation

OTTAWA and MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revera, one of Canada’s largest senior living companies, today announced that it has selected Welbi’s innovative recreation management platform for use by recreation professionals at its retirement living residences across Canada. After an extensive evaluation process, Welbi’s recreation management system was chosen to help improve the resident experience and reduce social isolation by enabling staff to create personalized recreation programs for Revera residents.



“At Revera, we recognize that every resident has unique wants and needs and therefore requires a personalized approach to recreation programs aimed at promoting social engagement,” says Thomas G. Wellner, President and CEO of Revera. “Our partnership with Welbi is another step towards our commitment to helping older adults live their best life by pursuing the interests and activities they enjoy most.”

Welbi’s ground-breaking platform gives senior living communities the power to plan and deliver custom-tailored experiences in a fraction of the time it currently takes. The innovative software is expected to save hundreds of administrative hours while increasing the accuracy of the data used to support improved quality of life for residents. Welbi’s unique assessment tools and real-time analytics help recreation teams identify trends and gaps, allowing them to develop and evaluate programming to engage residents in social activities.

As the senior living industry grows to meet expanding demand, the role of recreation teams as a driving force in promoting resident wellness and quality of life also expands. The International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) has found that strong wellness programs increase a resident’s quality of life and is a major factor for seniors when selecting a retirement community. However, recreation teams often face large administrative workloads, outdated tools and inadequate means of tracking residents’ individual recreational wants and needs.

“I’ve worked in the recreation field for 29 years, and I have yet to see a tool as comprehensive as Welbi,” says Caroline Proulx, Regional Manager of Recreation at Revera. “The platform is intuitive and helps us capture and analyze key data, track trends and develop personalized plans to meet our residents’ needs.”

Welbi’s technology was recently recognized by AGE-WELL, the Ontario Brain Institute and the Centre for Elder Research at Sheridan College. The company plans to expand its footprint across North America, with over 500 senior living communities on track to use the platform by the end of 2021.

“Our mission is to help senior living communities deliver exceptional and unique life experiences with our state-of-the-art recreational platform,” says Elizabeth Audette-Bourdeau, CEO and Co-Founder at Welbi. “We are extremely excited to enter into this national partnership with Revera, especially during these challenging times. COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the senior living community and we believe there couldn’t be a better time than today for Revera to deploy Welbi’s solution and set new standards for residents’ experience.”

About Welbi

Welbi helps senior living communities deliver exceptional and unique life experiences with our state-of-the-art recreational platform. Our award-winning, user-friendly software automates hundreds of hours of administrative tasks while helping recreation teams gain a deep and holistic understanding of their residents, increasing quality of life and occupancy rates. For more information, visit welbi.co, facebook.com/welbi.co, or twitter.com/welbi_co.

About Revera

Revera is a leading Canadian owned and headquartered, owner, investor, developer and operator in the senior living sector. Through its portfolio of partnerships, Revera owns or operates more than 500 properties across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom serving more than 55,000 seniors. The company offers seniors’ apartments, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and long term care. With approximately 50,000 employees dedicated to providing exceptional care and service, Revera is helping seniors live life to the fullest. Through Age is More, Revera is committed to challenging ageism, the company’s social cause of choice. Find out more at ReveraLiving.com, Facebook.com/ReveraInc or on Twitter @Revera_Inc.

Media contacts:

Mark Jeremiah

Marketing and Communications Lead

Welbi

Phone: 613-805-9656

mark@welbi.co

Larry Roberts

Director, Communications

Revera

Phone: 289-997-5721

larry.roberts@reveraliving.com