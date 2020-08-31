Healing vibrations and ancient wisdom from a Tao Grandmaster now available at home, courtesy of Alexa
Looking for healing and personal transformation to cope with a changing world? Access teachings, guidance from world-renowned healer, Master Sha, via Alexa.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those looking for healing and personal transformation to cope with a rapidly changing world, you can now access teachings and guidance from world-renowned healer, Master Sha, from the comfort of your own home. The Alexa skill is released alongside Master Sha’s podcast, Experience Life Transformation, which shares ancient Chinese wisdom and practices to assist your health, wealth and relationships.
“This is a time of great challenges for humanity and Mother Earth. My life purpose is to share ancient wisdom for the modern world and simple but powerful practices and high vibrational songs that can help you heal and transform your challenges and raise our shared consciousness,” says Master Sha. “I never could have imagined people calling out ‘Chant with Master Sha’ and then being able to instantly listen to my heart and soul song, Love, Peace and Harmony.”
Master Sha’s teachings and wisdom have helped millions of people all over the world, attracting a significant following. He has an engaged Facebook following of over 100k, and 10 centers in major cities in North America, Europe and the Caribbean, which in the current pandemic are attended virtually by thousands of students and everyday people seeking healing and transformation. He also has a number of celebrity endorsements. including Roberta Flack, Maya Angelou and Dr. Wayne Dyer, among many others.
Now Master Sha is on a mission to reach a new audience by integrating his teachings into a cutting-edge digital package. The podcast and Alexa skill allow for some much-needed healing in a safe and most convenient way during these difficult times.
The first series in the podcast takes you through the ancient wisdom and practice of the Five Elements, each one relating to healing specific areas the body and emotions like anxiety, worry, fear, anger and depression.
The Experience Life Transformation podcast is available on all major platforms and the Alexa skill is available at alexa.amazon.com or via the Alexa app.
About Master Sha: Master Zhi Gang Sha is a Tao Grandmaster, healer, teacher and author of 25 books, including 11 New York Times bestsellers. Doctor of Western medicine, traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture, and grandmaster of several Asian arts. He has received the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission Award for promoting world peace.
