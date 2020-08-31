Levulinic Acid Market To Reach USD 61.2 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

A growing demand for levulinic from the agricultural sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Levulinic Acid Market is expected to reach USD 61.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Levulinic acid is a very versatile chemical that finds usage in several end-use industries. This demand is attributable to its application as food & feed additive, fertilizer, fungicide, plasticizer, coating, and antifreeze, among others. Agriculture is the primary user of levulinic acid. Growing demand for fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to absorb the essential macro and micronutrient easily. The worldwide demand for fertilizers has witnessed a decent pace of growth, with the demand being more than 138 million tons in the year 2000 and rose to around 210 million tons in the year 2019.

Manufacturers in the personal care and cosmetic sector constantly emphasize on the formulation of safe and effective products from natural ingredients such as levulinic acid that are beneficial in the prevention of bacterial build-up in cosmetics products and are used in the formulations for lotions, creams, lotions, and other products to avert spoiling, as well as doesn't influence the color or the pH levels of the cosmetic products. Sodium levulinate, a sodium salt of levulinic acid, is a commonly used chemical as a skin treatment cream. Further, it is beneficial in maintaining the skin tone and condition, along with killing microbes in beauty products.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3472

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the levulinic acid industry. Demand for chemicals is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a down trend. The lack of demand has led the global chemical sector into oversupply. Lack of free movement in major producing nations like India, China, and the US, is hindering the growth of the levulinic acid market in the COVID-19 pandemic. Movement restrictions has directly and immediately effected the market, and once the compulsory social distancing ends, it is expected things would get back to normal conditions for the industry as well.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By technology, acid hydrolysis is likely to observe a growth rate of 8.8% in the forecast period. Levulinic acid is made by high-temperature acid hydrolysis of carbohydrates, including galactose, glucose, and sucrose, among others, as well as from biomeric material like wood and agricultural wastes. Levulinic is isolated either by solvent extraction or partial neutralization, filtration, and vacuum steam distillation.

By distribution channel, offline held a larger levulinic acid market size in 2019. The levulinic acid industry is very offline-intensive and witnesses transparency. The offline channel necessitates the requirement of substantial investment of time by the buyer and high selling costs, along with considerable knowledge of the levulinic acid market on the seller side.

By application, food additive held a substantial levulinic acid market share in 2019. Levulinic acid as a food-grade preservative finds usage in slowing down microbial growth, regulating the pH levels of food products, and disinfecting the surface of fruits. Besides, levulinic acid is generally deployed to make maple, caramel, and several other syrupy flavors such as a flavor in berry-type compositions.

North America held the levulinic acid largest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 8.9% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to the high demand for the product from the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry. Besides, high purchasing power parity in countries like the US and Canada is driving the growth of the levulinic acid market in the region.

Key participants include GF Biochemicals, Avantium NV, DuPont, Hebei Shijiazhuang Worldwide Furfural & Furfuryl Alcohol Furan Resin Co. Ltd., Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Biofine Technology LLC, Segetis, Shanghai Apple Flavor & Fragrance Co. Ltd., Hebei Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yancheng China Flavor Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sigmachem Corporation, and Anhui Herman Impex Co Ltd., among others.

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3472

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global levulinic acid market on the basis of technology, distribution channel, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Acid Hydrolysis

Biofine

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Food Additives

Cosmetics

Plasticizers

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/levulinic-acid-market

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Glucaric Acid Market : The demand for detergents, soaps, food additives, markers of corrosion and de-icing applications is growing. Regardless of its poisonous nature, the restriction on the use of phosphates in detergents raises the market for glucaric acid.

Glyoxal Market : Glyoxal is a chemical raw material that finds application in several end-user industries, primarily owing to its environment-friendly characteristic.

Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market : It is used as a prominent ingredient in polymerization reactions. Some of the major applications of aluminium chloride (AlCl₃) are in the segments of wastewater treatment, inks and dyes, metal precipitation, and food flavors, among others.

Salicylic Acid Market : The increasing usage of topical medicines rehabilitating inflammation, skin irritation, and acne solution especially, along with the growing usage of salicylic acid in food preservation, are the primary reasons the market is predominantly being driven.

Acrylonitrile Market : The use of acrylonitrile primarily include the manufacturing of the raw material for acrylic and modacrylic fibers. The chemical additionally is used widely to manufacture plastics (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) and styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN)), high-impact plastics, adiponitrile, packaging plastics, drugs, dyes, and pesticides.

Ethylene Carbonate Market : Incisive growth in the usages of ethylene carbonates in various industries, such as automotive, oil & gas, and medical, to name a few are leveraging the demands for the same and helping grow the market valuation.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs